China shares video and audio of Mars captured by the Zhurong rover

With an increasingly crowded space race, China continues to demonstrate its great capabilities by once again equating itself with NASA, this time publishing The videos captured during the landing of the CNSA rover Zhurong on the surface of Mars, which, beyond focusing solely on static images, comes with a complete short film of its entry to the red planet accompanied by the audio tracks captured throughout the process.

“With the files we released this time, including the sounds recorded when our Mars rover left the lander, we can perform an in-depth analysis of the environment and condition of Mars, for example the density of the atmosphere on Mars.«Explained Liu Jizhong, deputy commander of China’s first Mars exploration program.

The images show the complete descent and landing process, from deployment of its supersonic disk separation band parachute, rear shell separation, followed by a motorized descent, a phase of hovering to avoid dangers and landing. On the other hand, as with the first audios of Perseverance shared by NASA, we will once again meet with a symphony of sounds distorted by Mars’s thin atmosphere, mainly focused on the numerous metallic and mechanical sounds of the multiple mechanisms of the rover rather than the sounds of the planet itself.

And it is that although these files have a great impact and scope for study for the CNSA, its making available to the public seems more focused on demonstrate your capabilities in front of the US agency and the rest of international organizations, being the Zhurong rover part of the first truly independent mission of China to another planet.

On the other hand, another of the curiosities of these images is the “little” time it took to reach us, as the Zhurong rover successfully landed on Mars’ Utopia Planitia on May 14, completing its deployment on May 21 in the east. And it is that despite the enormous distance that still separates us, the red planet seems closer and closer.