China plans to limit the power of wireless chargers. For what reason?

At the end of last May Xiaomi It surprised us with its Hypercharge fast charging technology. A system capable of offering a power of 200W in cable load, reaching the 120W in wireless charging. But it appears that the Chinese government is going to clip the wings of the Beijing-based manufacturer.

Xiaomi knows that fast charging is an increasingly important element in a world where our cell phones have become pocket computers. And the idea of ​​charging a phone with a 4,000 mAh battery in just 8 minutes, or 15 minutes using wireless charging, sounds very appealing. Or rather, it sounded.

More than anything because China’s government wants to regulate wireless charging systems to have a 50W limitation. Without a doubt, terrible news for Xiaomi and other Chinese manufacturers who are working very hard to offer the most complete fast charge.

Wireless charging can affect other electronic devices

According to the source of this information, the website of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology published a report in which it indicated the “Provisional provisions on radio management of wireless charging equipment.” And within the measures they want to take , Any wireless charging equipment imported or sold in China must have a power limit of 50W.

The reason for this decision has nothing to do with the dangers of using such a powerful fast charge. Xiaomi has already made it very clear that its Hypercharge technology would not harm the battery of the terminals it charges. The problem is that the frequency on which the wireless charging works can cause dangerous interference with different radio services.

It must be taken into account that a wireless charging power is too high it can cause security risks for the aviation sector, maritime transport, astronomical observation … Come on, it is not a trivial subject precisely.

At the moment we are facing a draft that must go through a process before being finally accepted, so modifications are expected throughout the year before the final regulations are presented, which is expected by the end of the year.

But it is clear that either the new Chinese regulation on fast charging of devices, or the setback for the big Asian manufacturers will be very big. Is it worth it for Xiaomi to launch its Hypercharge technology outside the Chinese borders, since in its country it will be illegal very soon?

