Check everything that the Samsung Galaxy A32 brings in this unboxing

Let’s start with the presentation of the Samsung Galaxy A32. It feels simple very simple in the hands, the same happens with the finishes and the design is practically the same as what Samsung has used to us for this range.

By the way, do you see that detail in the corner? It happens that the packaging does not open as a box, but rather on sliding the inside. I didn’t particularly like this design.

In this part we see some important details of the mobile of Samsung. It is the SM-A325M model, Awesome Black presentation with 128GB of storage.

Now we open the box and take out the smartphone. The hand feel is comfortable, the finish is plastic and it hides the fingerprints on the back well. What you do is, you feel the edge on the screen. It can be annoying or give the feeling of a good grip, and that depends on each impression.

SAMSUNG GALAXY A32 | Unboxing

The screen is 6.4-inch AMOLED, Full HD + and with a rate of 90 Hz. The processor is Helio G80 with 4GB of RAM and operating system Android 11 with One UI 3.1 customization layer. The battery, by the way, is 5000 mAh with a fast charge of 15W, it weighs 184 grams and the fingerprint reader is on the screen.

We turn around and the rear camera has four lenses: the main 64 MP, an 8 MP angle, a 5 MP bokeh lens and the 5 MP frame lens. On the other side is the selfie camera with 20 MP.

At the bottom edge, we have the USB Type-C port, a Jack port, and the speaker.

We put the phone aside and see that in this box comes the quick start manual and the warranty as usual. Further down the box is the pin for the SIM card, charger, and data cable.

