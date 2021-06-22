Can you imagine that your electricity company decides the temperature of your house? It’s happening

The intelligent label (smart) that we are applying to practically any device that reaches the stores, and has wireless connection capabilities, is changing our lives because everything can be monitored remotely and even configure its operation by adapting its benefits to our needs: a surveillance camera, air conditioning, house lights and, why not, the heating thermostat. The problem comes when, without warning? Suddenly, a series of unknown hands interfere with the correct operation of these thermostats and stop paying attention to us, starting to obey only those orders that come to them, as in this case, from the electricity company . It has happened in Texas, USA, and some users do not leave their amazement at what has happened. Remote automatic adjustment What has happened to some customers of energy companies in Texas is that, due to the failures suffered during the winter and which caused some problems for the population, the Governor has asked all users to set their thermostats to 78º Fahrenheit, that is to say, about 25.5º centigrade, to avoid the collapse of the entire network. Something that, so far, we could consider as reasonable when it comes to maintaining the service in hot conditions that are expected for these days that will reach 32º. As if that were not enough, users with smart thermostats are the few who can benefit from a series of special programs, such as savings programs, which even include raffles, discounts, etc. What many of those customers who adopted some of these promotions did not know is that the company itself would be in charge of remotely adjusting the temperature of its thermostats and activating them without the intervention of the owner of the house. Google itself, owner of one of the most popular thermostats, says that what happened in Texas “is related to energy programs administered by local utilities that work as planned. These programs are not exclusive to thermostats. Nest, and users must opt ​​out of these programs through their utility provider. Users can also opt out. ” Customers with Honeywell appliances have also found themselves in the same circumstances. From the Houston-based company CenterPoint Energy and more than two million customers, they told The Verge that on June 16 the company “carried out a test reduction event from 2 in the afternoon until 5” as part of a test that is carried out twice a year. The goal, “to initiate an energy reduction process for their residential customers who have agreed to participate in the program.” That program, called “Smart Savers Texas,” contains provisions stating that “by participating in the Program, you agree to allow EnergyHub, Inc. and your thermostat supplier to remotely access your thermostat to make brief and limited adjustments to the temperature. setting your thermostat’s temperature at peak times in the summer for electricity. ” In this way, it is possible to “benefit” from a “reduced electricity bill”. What do you think?