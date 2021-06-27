BusConnects: New Dublin Bus routes to start running today as routes along north coast get makeover

The first stage of the new Dublin Bus BusConnects plan gets underway today as as routes along the north coast get their makeover.

The new H spine routes will be the first new overhauled services to officially begin running.

The H spine routes depart from Howth and will serve Baldoyle, Raheny, and Malahide.

The existing 29a, 31, 31a, 31b and 32 will be disappearing from timing screens.

The 29a will become the H1, and go from Baldoyle to Donaghmede to the city centre.

The 32 becomes the H2, and will go from Malahide to the Carrickhill Road to Bayside to the city centre.

The 31, 31a, and 31b will be replaced by the H3, which will go from Howth to Bayside to the city centre and the brand-new number 6 bus, which will go from Howth to St. Fintan’s to Bayside to the Watermill Road to the city centre.

Routes 102 and 32x will now operate via Strand Road instead of Carrickhill Road and Wendell Avenue, but otherwise remain unchanged.

The Kildare and Lucan-centric C spine will be the next spinal route to launch, with its first services expected to start in October.

This network redesign involved creating 16 bus corridors and segregated cycle lanes across Dublin City.

There will also be eight “spine” routes lettered A-H, 12 orbital routes that are designed to provide connections between Dublin suburbs, city-bound routes numbered 1-99, peak-only routes (P), express routes (X) and local routes (L).

The entire BusConnects scheme has gone through multiple consultations with the general public and this is the first step in improving Dublin’s public transport.

How will it change your daily commute?

The aim of BusConnects is to make your travel experience faster and more reliable than the current system.

With the provision of new bus lanes which will give them priority over general traffic, speed, reliability and punctuality will be at the forefront of the experience.

There will be no more breathing in bus fumes while waiting for a bus as the new fleet of Dublin Bus’ will be a low-carbon zero-emission fleet with some having been delivered already with some of the green fleet across the city.

New shelters and timetables will be installed across the capital along with real-time planning information.

The ticketing system will also change as will the fares. It will be a cashless and contactless system. According to BusConnects, paying in cash is the second biggest source of bus delays, after congestion.

The next-generation payment system will allow users to pay their fare by credit/debit card known as Account-Based Ticketing (ABT).

This will also be used across Luas, Metro and rail to allow for seamless payment across all public transport.

With these new payment methods, they estimate that each user would save 13 hours in time per year if each time a bus stopped for five seconds less.

What are the benefits?

An overall increase in bus services of 23%, increased capacity at those pesky peak hours, increased evening and weekend services, some 24-hour routes, 16% increase in the number of people located within 400 metres of a bus service to a city centre. There will also be more connections to schools and hospitals.

The eight spine routes that run through the city will see a bus every four to eight minutes.

For a full rundown of bus connects, head on over to busconnects.ie.

The 16 bus corridors are:

1. Clongriffin to City Centre

2. Swords to City Centre

3. Ballymun to City Centre

4. Finglas to Phibsborough

5. Blanchardstown to City Centre

6. Lucan to City Centre

7. Liffey Valley to City Centre

8. Clondalkin to Drimnagh

9. Greenhills to City Centre

10. Tallaght to Terenure

11. Kimmage to City Centre

12. Rathfarnham to City Centre

13. Bray to City Centre

14. UCD Ballsbridge to City Centre

15. Blackrock to Merrion

16. Ringsend to City Centre

Get the latest breaking news to your inbox by signing up to our free newsletter.