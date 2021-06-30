Burberry boss steps off the catwalk with unfinished work

Burberry boss moves from one restructuring to another. Yesterday it announced that its CEO, Marco Gobbetti, will step down at the end of the year to join Salvatore Ferragamo, who also urgently needs a change of course. But the sudden departure leaves the job unfinished.

This 61-year-old man’s twist is a bit unnerving. Ferragamo is one-third the value of Burberry and is firmly in the hands of his family dynasty. Plus, it had a lower return than most of its luxury rivals even before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Gobbetti leaves with his change of course at Burberry still unfinished. During his four years in office, the firm had begun to transform itself into a more expensive brand that could compete with more established names such as Gucci or Moncler. He hired designer Riccardo Tisci in 2018, pivoted to more high-margin leather goods, and sold fewer items at a discount.

Despite a drop in revenue from the pandemic, full-price clothing and handbag sales soared 63% year-on-year in January-February and were 12% above 2019 levels, an encouraging sign that consumers were adding more value to the brand.

But these improvements had not yet been reflected in the price. Since Gobbetti took office in July 2017, shareholders have enjoyed a total return of just 47%, far behind the 200% achieved by industry leaders such as Kering, LVMH and Moncler. Analysts had expected the fruits of Gobbetti’s turnaround to bear more fruit from 2022. The executive’s unexpected departure casts doubt on those achievements.

After a 8% drop yesterday, the stock is trading at just 12 times its future EBITDA, below its luxury rivals and even Ferragamo. Direction uncertainty may make the British company, whose ownership is fragmented, more vulnerable to a potential takeover. For now, however, Gobbetti has stepped off the catwalk with his unfinished work.