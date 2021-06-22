Browser A real private mode and a new look: This is what the new Firefox 89 brings on June 2nd, 2021

The new update to version 89 should not only make Firefox more attractive. The new features should also eradicate one of the biggest weaknesses of the big competitor Chrome: the private mode, which is not at all.

Germany was still Firefox country after Chrome had long since started its global triumph. But in this country too, the Google browser has long been the first choice. But with new updates and smart functions, Mozilla continues to fight for its market share. We’re introducing the latest features in version 89, which has just been released.

Freshly made once

The first innovation jumps in your face right from the start: With the update, the entire look of the browser has been revised. Right at the beginning, users are asked to choose one of the new themes. You have the option to always see the light or the night view, but you can also change the browser according to the system settings. The “Alpenglow” theme is brand new, immersing the upper area in a warm color frenzy. The selection can be changed later in the settings under “Themes and Add-Ons”.

Tabs almost never

The most important innovation, however, are probably the newly designed tabs. First of all, they are optically redesigned. Instead of being linked to the respective content like a digital register in the style of a file tab, they are now independent and are highlighted as a kind of illuminated button. This not only looks very modern, but also has a practical use. As the first browser, Firefox not only allows you to display the tab in which media is currently being played. If you move the mouse over the corresponding tab, you can mute it right there with a click. In addition, it is shown directly in the tab whether the media is currently playing, muted or in picture-in-picture mode.

The active tab is now highlighted. The current playback status is displayed for tabs with media, and you can mute them right away in the tab. The Alpenglow theme ensures the color transition at the top

Easier and clearer

The menus have also been cleaned up. Although the icons across the browser have been given a new, leaner design, they have been completely removed from the main menu. This should contribute to clarity. The menu itself has also been adapted – based on actual usage. Entries that are clicked particularly often are now placed higher up. This should shorten mouse paths. The settings have now slid all the way down, the print function up.

Pop-ups from websites, such as requests for authorization to use the microphone, have also been made simpler; it is now clear which website asks the right. With the streamlining, a menu has also been completely deleted: In the address bar, it was previously possible to display options for the opened page by clicking on the three dots on the right. That was probably not used enough. The functions have now been divided into other menus. The screenshot function can now be found, for example, by right-clicking on an area of ​​the website.

Real privacy at last

One of the most important innovations concerns the handling of “private surfing”. Contrary to what the name suggests, the mode hasn’t been as private as one would expect. Because all cookies were still active, users could be tracked across multiple pages even if they were in private mode. Social networks like Facebook knew exactly which pages the users had supposedly secretly opened. This is over now: With Firefox 89, when a private window is opened, the browser’s extended cookie protection is automatically switched on – making it impossible for websites to track users via other pages.

This function called “Total Cookie Protection” was actually introduced with Firefox 86 in February. To put it simply, it assigns each page its own “container” in which it can save its cookies. While otherwise all apps reach into the same container and can read out the cookies from the other pages, they now only see their own – and can therefore no longer follow up on users after leaving the page. But so far this has not simply been active, users had to manually activate full cookie protection in the options. With the update to version 89, it is now automatically activated when starting private mode.

The new version also takes into account a typical problem that arises when the cookies are switched off: websites then often do not work correctly. The Firefox Smartblock option is now supposed to fix such typical problems even better, the developers promise.

And of course there are also changes in security: Version 89 fixes nine security holes, five of which Mozilla classified as high risk. However, one of the loopholes only affects the Android version. There the password manager let himself be tricked. For the other vulnerabilities, Mozilla reveals only a few details; for some of the vulnerabilities, the memory management has been changed; attacks could probably have been possible this way.