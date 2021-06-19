Bride-to-be Hazel Chu to marry Green Party colleague at the Mansion House in Dublin

Lord Mayor Hazel Chu is set to hold her wedding at the Mansion House tomorrow, June 20.

The bride-to-be will take part in a religious blessing at 3pm to her fiancé and party colleague Patrick Costello TD.

The couple had to postpone their big day in August last year due to COVID restrictions.

But the celebration is taking place tomorrow and their three-year-old daughter Alex is also expected to take part in the ceremony.

Ms Chu shared a stunning photograph of her elegant lace wedding dress and unique pink shoes on social media.

She tweeted: “Apart from LeCheile anti racism rally in Smithfield Square tomorrow (come join us) and Direct Provision event on Sunday I’m officially taking the weekend off to get married.

“We’ve moved our reception party out to next year but on Sunday we’ll be doing a small blessing in the house.”

The Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu previously said that she’ll remain defiant in the face of fat shaming trolls who she expects will label her a “whale” on her wedding day.

Despite the slurs, the strong mum of one said she won’t stop on her mission to rise above the parapet in politics, to inspire her daughter.

Hazel told the Sunday Mirror: “I want to make sure my daughter Alex, who’s almost four, can go, ‘Oh look there’s people who look like me’.”

She said: “Our reception part is being pushed out until the following year, but because Patrick’s dad was in hospital last week, we said we’ll keep to the date of the blessing and the marriage.

“A friend who’s a priest will do the blessing in the house but there will be photos and I look forward to someone calling me some kind of round potato or whale on my wedding day.

The Green Party member attended the Smithfield protest earlier today, despite preparing for her big day tomorrow to combat the dangerous development of racism and hatred on social media.

Hundreds came together to celebrate diversity and took a stand against “the toxic rhetoric of the Far Right.”

Ms Chu told the crowd that her mother experienced racist attacks when she moved here.

“She was a migrant that came over here 45 years ago. And through the years it was always

“Any racial attacks she got, an ashtray to the head…that she should go home, it was always followed by the phrase ‘We have to keep going and we have to keep our head down, we have to fit in’.

“But those days are gone. We are an Ireland that is 12pc migrants. We are an Ireland that is diverse and that is different, and those differences should be celebrated.

“If my mother, who is a dishwasher and a cleaner, and who came over here with one bag to make a better life for herself, and her daughter can become Lord Mayor of Dublin, then any person in this country can become anything.

“We need to encourage them for that.”

