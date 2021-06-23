Bray footballing star confirms relationship with X-Factor beauty Alexandra Burke 

A Bray footballing star has confirmed that he is in a relationship with X-Factor beauty Alexandra Burke.

The romance rumours have been put to rest as Republic of Ireland footballer Darren Randolph has finally opened up about his new relationship.

The West Ham goalkeeper shared a loved-up snap with the 32-year-old singer on his social media this week.

He posted a photo of the pair looking cosy in the back of a London taxi as they headed out for some grub.

Darren captioned the post: “London date night”.

The couple sparked dating rumours last month after the Hallelujah singer split from Rotherham United footballer Angus MacDonald in October after 15 months together.

And now, she is all loved-up once again with the 34-year-old Bray native.

A source previously told The Sun that “things are going really well” between the new couple.

They said: “It’s early days and Alexandra has deliberately taken things incredibly slowly

“They’ve had a series of dates but not been able to meet up as much as they would have wanted due to her hectic work schedule and the COVID restrictions.

The source continued: “Alexandra was extremely reluctant to date another footballer, but Darren is the sweetest, most down-to-earth guy — and incredibly charming.

















“Things are going really well. They’re super-happy seeing each other when they can, and she’s now helping him redecorate his mansion.

“She’s making his bachelor pad more homely and adding a much-needed feminine touch.”

