Bray Boxing Club murder witness thought gunman was a pal playing joke

A witness in the Bray Boxing Club murder trial has told how he thought the gunman dressed as a builder with a balaclava and glasses was a pal playing a joke before a man was shot dead and two others were injured.

Fireman Eddie McCann was attending the strength and conditioning class being led by well-known boxing coach Pete Taylor, father of world champ boxer Katie Taylor, on the morning of June 5, 2018.

Giving evidence at the Central Criminal Court, McCann told of the moment another attendee, Bobby Messett, was shot and he “knew he was dead.”

And he said when there was silence following shots being fired, McCann recalled saying to himself: "He's going to f***ing kill me now."







The witness also later told how a documentary on former US President Ronald Regan helped him find Taylor’s entry wound as he tended to him after he was shot.

Gerard Cervi, 34, is charged with murdering Messett, 50, at Bray Boxing Club, Bray, Co Wicklow, on that date.

Cervi, who has an address of East Wall in Dublin 3, is also charged with the attempted murder of trainer Taylor and Ian Britton on the same date.

Mr Cervi has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On the third day of the trial, McCann told Senior Counsel for the prosecution Paul Murray how he left home at 6.40am and drove to Bray Boxing Club.

He remembers arriving at 6.47am, which was two minutes after the class had begun, because Taylor was a “stickler” for time.

Mr McCann recalled seeing another class attendee’s car outside and they both went in together.

Taylor was pairing people together for the training session and was then standing up by the stereo in the gym as the class got underway.

McCann said that Taylor had asked for subs saying they are due and “didn’t want to be chasing people.”

McCann was warming up on the cross-cables in the gym and facing the door.

He then saw a man at the doorway “dressed as a builder with a yellow hard hat.”

He said he thought at the time it was “very odd” that a builder was there at that time.

McCann said that he was “kept staring” at the man and was “fixed” on him.

He told the court: “I thought it was my friend messing, having a joke.”

He recalled that he saw the man’s hands were clasped together and saw a “little black thing” sticking out from between them.

McCann told how the man was wearing a black balaclava, which reminded him of a terrorist you would see on telly, and black glasses.

He also said that he noticed that the black object was a gun in the man’s hands.

He told the court: “It didn’t register with me. I couldn’t comprehend it.”

McCann then turned to the first man on the left of him, which was Messett.

He at the time still thought it was a friend joking.

He told the court: “I said, excuse my language, I said ‘Bobby look at this c***.”

He then said that Messett smiled as he stood up. The gunman turned and shot in the direction of Messett.

McCann told the court: “I just saw red, Bobby went up and came down, and I knew right away he was dead.”

McCann recalled how shots then started being fired and he “hit the floor”, hearing “bang, bang, bang, bang, bang.”

He said: “Then there was silence. I just thought he’s going to f***ing kill me now.”

He said the noise was “deafening” as the shots were fired.

McCann, who said he was in the Fire Brigade for 20 years, explained he knew Messett was dead and attended to Taylor, who had been injured.

He said he asked Taylor: “Where you hit?”

McCann explained to the court how he watched a documentary about Ronald Regan when he was shot and how the US secret service lifted up his arm to find the entry wound.

He lifted up Taylor’s arm and found the entry wound under his armpit and applied pressure on it.

McCann then said there was a young girl, aged just around 16, also there but was “terrified.”

He told her to leave and said: “Don’t look at Bobby, just go.”

McCann got his phone from where he left it beside the door when he came in and rang the emergency services, requesting the guards and ambulance.

He then told how Karen Brown, Pete’s partner, came in and she asked: “Are you OK Pete, are you OK babe?”

McCann said he had to get out of the club and let a guard tend to Taylor when they arrived.

He said he came down the stairs and outside, where he saw Ian Britton as “white as a ghost”. He then said someone else told him that Britton had also been shot.

Earlier, the prosecution took the jury of nine women and three men through pictures of the gym’s interior where shell casings were found.

They were also shown pictures of a Volkswagen Caddy which was found on Pigeon House road in Dublin later on the day of the shooting.

A number of bottles of white spirits were found inside the vehicle.

The case continues before Judge Michael White, where Mr McCann will continue his evidence on Friday morning.