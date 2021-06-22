Brave launches its privacy-focused search engine, in beta

All those users who want to have a search engine that respects their privacy, from now on have the option of Brave, which has just come out in beta phase worldwide, and is integrated into Brave’s own browser on multiple platforms. , although users of other web browsers can also use it through the web version through the address search.brave.com.

Brave notes that their new search engine does not track users, nor their searches, nor their clicks, having its own completely independent index. Also, your search engine will become the default engine in your web browser later this year.



A new alternative for Internet searches

Brave will take advantage of its user quota, where its web browser already has 32 million active users, to try to position its new privacy-friendly search engine, thus achieving what other privacy-focused search engines, such as DuckDuckGo, have not. come to get up to date.

Brave made headlines last spring for the acquisition of the open source engine TailCat, created by the team that worked on the privacy-focused browser Cliqz, with about 100,000 users previewing Brave Search.

Users will soon be able to choose to have a search experience with advertising or go through a paid option to be ad-free, although during the beta stage it will be ad-free.

Brave also aims to boost other search engines, and on its level of transparency they point out that:

no secret methods or algorithms to skew the results, and soon, community-selected open classification models to ensure diversity and prevent algorithmic biases and outright censorship.

Brave Search, to preserve your independence, you have chosen to have your own index rather than rent it from Google or Microsoft, as indicated, and it is even open to anonymous contributions that allow an improvement of the results.

To Brendan Eich, CEO and Co-Founder of Brave: