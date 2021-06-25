Brave journalist Veronica Guerin’s gangland killer Brian Meehan won’t be released from jail for years

The brother of murdered journalist Veronica Guerin said yesterday: “Life should mean life.”

Jimmy Guerin spoke out as the Irish Mirror learned her killer Brian Meehan is to spend more years in jail as his application for early release has not been approved.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys and the Parole Board have not sanctioned his bid to be freed.

Jimmy added: “Under no circumstances should Meehan get early release. Why should he get out to live his life while Veronica lies in a cold grave?

“It is morally wrong and just not right and I think every reasonable person in Ireland would agree with me.”

Meehan, from Crumlin, South Dublin, was part of the hit team with Patrick “Dutchy” Holland who shot the brave reporter SIX times at point-blank range 25 years ago tomorrow.

The 53-year-old drove the motorbike while Holland, his pillion passenger and now dead, carried out the attack on June 26, 1996, on the Naas Road near the Green Isle Hotel on the outskirts of the capital.

Veronica, 37, was stopped at traffic lights in her distinctive red sports car when Meehan and Holland pulled up alongside her.









Holland smashed her driver’s window before blasting her with a powerful handgun.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin telephoned Jimmy a fortnight ago to extend his sympathy to the family on the 25th anniversary of the murder.

Meehan has served 22 years of a life sentence for the killing. He is currently locked up in Wheatfield Prison in Clondalkin, West Dublin.

Yesterday, the Irish Mirror learned that approval has so far not been given and the evil killer is not assigned to a specific early release programme. In response, Jimmy said: “In my book life should mean life.

“Malcolm MacArthur, one of the worst killers in the State, served 40 years for his crimes because successive Justice Ministers refused to free him.”

MacArthur killed young nurse Bridie Gargan while she sunbathed in Phoenix Park in 1982 and shot dead farmer Donal Dunne in Co Offaly.

Jimmy added: “The same should apply to Brian Meehan. What he did was just as bad.

“Remember, he committed a horrible crime. They [John Gilligan drug gang] shot a young mother down in broad daylight and didn’t give a damn.”









Jimmy described it as very thoughtful and kind of the Taoiseach to ring him. He said; “Micheal and Veronica were both involved in Ogra Fianna Fail together.

“They were great friends and he knows how much pain and suffering her murder inflicted on our family.

“When the killers opened fire that day I think one of the bullets ricocheted into my mother’s heart.

“She was never the same woman again. Part of her died with Veronica that day.

“Mam always said there was nothing worse than seeing a parent bury a child.

“I had to track her down and tell her the devastating news. She was seeing a neurologist in Ballsbridge. Luckily someone gave him the heads up and he gave her some medication to calm her. It was a horrible thing to have to do to tell a mother her daughter had been murdered.”

Jimmy added that in the 25 years since she died soccer-mad Veronica missed many things – like her beloved Manchester United winning the Champions League and the treble in 1999, her son Cathal making his First Communion and Confirmation and 14 more years with their mother before she died in 2014.

The John Gilligan drugs gang ordered and carried out her execution but none of them, apart from Meehan and Paul Ward, were convicted of her murder.

Ward won his appeal and his conviction was quashed in 2002. Mob boss Gilligan, now 69, was acquitted of murder but was then jailed for 28 years for drugs offences, later reduced to 20.

He served 17 years before being released eight years ago.

Jimmy said: “Our justice system is what it is and I am not complaining. However, if all the evidence that had been on the Garda file had been used [I believe] Gilligan and “Dutchy” Holland would have been convicted.

“Many potential witnesses fled the country because of threats and intimidation.

“There are loads of things I’d like to say about Gilligan but I can’t, it’s not the way my mother brought us up.

“ He is now living in Spain and is up on a drugs and weapons charge.

“My understanding is he will get off lightly [if convicted] because it is his first offence in Spain.

“He gets to see his family but Veronica doesn’t. The only salvation for me is he did do 17 years in prison and the gang has lost everything because of the Criminal Assets Bureau.”

CAB and the Guerin investigation team, based in Lucan Garda station under Tony Hickey, later an Assistant Commissioner, smashed the entire Guerin gang. jailed them and stripped away much of their assets. Jimmy doesn’t believe Meehan will be granted early release in the short-term and he and his family will be watching with a close eye to make sure he does his time.

He added: “I think judges when sentencing going forward should actually recommend how long a sentence a killer should serve.

“They should say 20, 30 or 40 years depending on the case, instead of just the mandatory life sentence which these days can mean anything.”

