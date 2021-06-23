Brand new hotel worth €30 million to be built in Dublin creating over 200 jobs

A brand new 98-bedroom hotel worth a whopping €30 million is set to be built in Dublin which will create 200 new jobs.

Northern Ireland’s largest hospitality group, Beannchor, has received the green light from An Bord Pleanála to move forward with the plans.

The new hotel, Bullitt Dublin will bring the Bullitt brand outside of Belfast for the first time.

The area is not too far from O’Connell Street in the city centre and the hotel will replace a former bakery on Capel Street.

Much of the existing building will be restored and maintained with a striking extension added to the structure to create a contemporary look and feel with glazing and roof planting.

The eight-storey hotel will provide visitors and tourists with a lobby bar, café and restaurant space, a traditional pub, additional restaurant, function area and conference room as well as an outdoor courtyard.

Acquired by Beannchor in late 2017, construction work on the hotel will progress when archaeological surveys at the site have been completed.

Bill Wolsey, managing director, Beannchor commented on the announcement.

He said: “Our ambition to bring the Bullitt brand to Dublin is something that we have been planning for some time.

“We are passionate about the Bullitt brand and we are confident that it will prove just as popular in the Dublin market as it has already proven in Belfast.

“We plan to recognise and respect the history and architecture of the site and the heritage of the area, and in doing so will ensure Bullitt Dublin has its own unique character.

“The design and layout of the hotel, along with its open spaces, will help establish this.

“This project represents a €30 million investment for Beannchor, providing a significant economic boost to this area of the city as well as creating 200 new full-time and part-time roles.

“We hope to be opening our doors to our first guests in the autumn of 2023.”

The Beannchor Group is Northern Ireland’s largest hospitality group, they own the following: The Merchant Hotel, Belfast; Bullitt Hotel and The Dirty Onion in Belfast; The Hillside in Hillsborough and nine Little Wing Pizzerias in locations across Northern Ireland.

