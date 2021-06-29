BookTok: young influencers share their passion for books on TikTok

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Music, video games or sports are activities and hobbies that seem more associated with the content published by young users of the TikTok social network, but for a few months the popularity of influencers from the age of 13 or 16 they publish content focused on literature. Its about #BookTok movement, very popular on the social network.

#BookTok is a highly successful trend within TikTok where publications related to the books read by the users of said social network are shared

The publications, grouped under the #BookTok label, are short videos that include a quote from a book, images from the book itself or the author (they are mostly publications created by girls) holding one or more books.

Authors with hundreds of thousands of followers eager for their new publications that can receive thousands of likes in one day. Is about publications reaching millions of views and that in many cases they are managing to encourage reading to young people who had never been interested in literature or who had lost it, advancing much more ground even than the literary content profiles present in other social networks.

It is already beginning to speak of a “#BookTok effect” to refer to the phenomenon caused by these young women influencers that get many other young people interested in literature, to the point that some books have become bestsellers thanks precisely to this type of publication.

Works such as “They both die at the end”, published in 2017 by Adam Silvera, have reached sell more than 200,000 copies Only in the UK after becoming a viral recommendation, with thousands of readers posting their own videos on TikTok showing regret and crying at the end of the emotional reading of the work.

Nor is the fact that an important part of the phenomenon has been enhanced by analysis does not escape analysis. during and after the pandemic, when before the confinement a large part of the population has taken the opportunity to immerse themselves in reading and increase interaction in social networks, sharing the experience transferred from the pages.

From the publishing world, the #BookTok phenomenon is viewed with great interest as a promising opportunity to increase interest in reading (and increase sales) among young audiences, which are becoming both creators and consumers of authentic Self-generated and viralized “book trailers” by fans themselves. Something that has been achieved organically and that probably would never have been within the reach of the publishers’ own advertisers … and in their case perhaps not in the way that the “BookTokers” achieve.

The videos belonging to the #BookTok universe convey intense emotions, visceral reactions and convey a maximum impact of information in a minimum duration of time, activating the spectator’s curiosity and encouraging many both to read and to share their feelings themselves.

Through the publications on TikTok of this nature, an inspiration is transferred to approach peer-to-peer literature that favors emulation and discovery in a viral way, as has happened previously with challenges such as the ice bucket, symbolizing the fight against ALS.

