BMW with failed PR stunt for World Environment Day

Special events or anniversaries are perfect for corporate communication to set standards and to position yourself. BMW also tried that on World Environment Day on Twitter. However, the PR stunt backfired.

The attention thing is a proverbial double-edged sword. On the one hand, both companies and people – private and especially those in public life – want a lot of attention. However, this should of course preferably be positive.

Because on the other hand, a lot of attention also harbors an increased risk. If you present yourself in public and use it as a stage, you can quickly make yourself look ridiculous. PR and communications departments around the world have to weigh up this balancing act every day.

BMW is taking up World Environment Day

Holidays and memorial days are of course especially predestined for this. One example of this is World Environment Day, which has been celebrated every day since 1972 – in Germany since 1976.

The supporters commemorate the opening of the United Nations Conference on the Protection of the Environment in Stockholm. Especially with a view to the green energy transition, that is #WorldEnvironmentDay a great opportunity for companies to bring their own commitment to the fore.

The BMW communications team probably thought that too and started a series of surveys on Twitter.

Public transport and e-scooters instead of sustainable BMW cars

Especially those first survey World Environment Day has proven to be a shot in the oven for BMW. The Bavarian carmaker wanted to know from the community which means of transport is best suited to get from A to B and at the same time to protect the environment.

The options available were car sharing, e-scooters, local public transport and “My super sustainable BMW”. The PR team probably wanted as many users as possible to choose the fourth option. But the reality looks different.

What do you think is the best way to get around town and still do our part to protect our environments? #WorldEnvironmentDay – BMW (@BMW) June 5, 2021

Greta Thunberg retweeted the survey

Almost 90 percent voted for public transport. In second place are e-scooters with 6.1 percent. Only third place goes to the “super-sustainable” BMW with 5.4 percent. Only car sharing is less in demand at 1.6 percent.

A look at the provides an explanation for why the survey is so clear in the meantime Retweets. It is noticeable that environmental activist and climate protection activist Greta Thunberg shared the BMW tweet with her fans – and that’s almost five million on Twitter.

There is no BMW reaction on Twitter

In the comments below the Twitter poll, the Bavarian carmaker is not getting off well. For example, there is talk of “pathetic propaganda”. It is also noted that it takes some irony that neither cycling nor walking are available as options.

BMW itself is (still) in silence under the post. Officially, the survey will run until June 12, 2021. The PR managers may be hoping for a major change in opinion – or they will simply ignore the situation.

BMW explains itself to the media

Opposite the British Independent A spokesman said that BMW is inviting all followers to take part in the polls for World Environment Day on Twitter in order to stimulate a discussion about the future of mobility.

By 2030, the car manufacturer wants to significantly reduce its CO2 emissions compared to 2019. In addition, the vast majority of the cars on offer should be fully electric by 2023. While that is laudable, it doesn’t change the fact that this marketing stunt – at least from a certain perspective – failed.