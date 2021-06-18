Bizum limits from today the number of operations you can receive in a month

A few weeks ago we learned the latest news about Bizum, the micropayment platform that has made it common to pay from the mobile phone to the smallest purchase, even a meal or celebration with family or friends. This means of payment today updates its conditions of use, which will limit one of its most used operations, although yes, to a figure that will be more than enough for most users. Today, June 15, the new conditions of use of Bizum come into force, which we can basically summarize in the number of operations that will be allowed from today. What will change from today? If you use Bizum normally, and in the most usual way, you can rest assured, because normally these new conditions do not affect you. Since the most important novelty of all is that the maximum number of operations that we can receive throughout the month will be reduced. From the 150 incoming operations that we could do per month until now, it will go to a total of 60 operations. So we are talking about that we could receive two operations a day, more than enough for the baggage of an average user. Therefore, as of today, the most important conditions of the platform will be as follows: Minimum amount per transaction of € 0.50 Maximum amount per transaction of € 1,000 Amount of transactions received per client in a day of € 2,000 Number of operations issued / received by a client in a month of 60 operations Maximum number of recipients to include in a multiple request / shipment of 30 recipients Duration of the pending shipment to a non-client of 2 days Duration of the pending request to a non-client 7-day customer Therefore, practically nothing changes on the platform, which, as you know, is present in most banking entities in Spain. A system with which we can already pay in many shops, but it is in the sending of money between individuals that it has really gained the popularity it currently has among users, since it is the easiest and fastest way to settle accounts. There are also many users who use this service to transfer money to other accounts instantly and without commission, since most banks allow the sending of up to 500 euros in the same operation, although there are others that offer even more.