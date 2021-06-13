Bitcoin is updated for the first time in four years

Rare is the month in which Bitcoin, for one reason or another, is not news. This has been due to the announcement of the president of El Salvador, when he indicated that Bitcoin would be the legal currency in the country, but there is other news that is worth highlighting.

The first bitcoin exchange in four years has just been approved, a change called Taproot, and which has just been approved by miners around the world. Gregory Maxwell was the first proponent of Taproot, the former CTO of Blockstream.

The update will begin to work in November, and focuses on two pillars: greater privacy and better transaction efficiency, although it includes another important point, it will unlock smart contracts, a characteristic of the technology it uses, blockchain, and that eliminates the intermediaries of transactions. This feature also makes the function more compact, gain privacy and flexibility. The update also includes a new scripting language called Tapscript.

Popular bitcoin evangelist Andreas Antonopoulos commented on the news on his twitter:

Taproot will be locked-in for a November activation in the next 36 hours. A big success for #Bitcoin, Taproot introduces a second signature algo (Schnorr) and significant privacy features. Also a big success for the “Speedy Trial” activation method with <8 weeks to lock-in. – Andreas (BEWARE of giveaway scams!) (@Aantonop) June 10, 2021

The last Bitcoin update, Segwit, was in 2017 and it was quite controversial. In this case there is not so much, since Taproot has almost universal support (more than 90 percent of miners approve).