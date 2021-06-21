Big Tobacco Companies Find a Way to Partial Redemption

Big Tobacco is plotting a mini addiction break. US giant Philip Morris International wants to sell its inhalation devices to deliver drugs for respiratory diseases, rather than just guilty pleasures. If sales without nicotine hit their target, that unit could be worth $ 5 billion (€ 4.2 billion).

Tobacco kills 8 million people each year, according to the World Health Organization, and regulations to curb it threaten the future of the industry. Large investors, such as the California state pension fund CalPERS, also stay out of the industry for ethical reasons.

Hence companies like Philip Morris are inventing alternatives to burning tobacco to provide a dose of nicotine. Buying nicotine gum maker Fertin Pharma, as Bloomberg reported, is an idea. Heating and vaporizing are others. Now CEO Jacek Olczak wants to use Philip Morris’s expertise in the latter field to administer medications.

For example, inhaling aspirin in response to a heart attack can take effect in a minute or two, compared to the half hour it takes for a pill, its predecessor André Calantzopoulos told investors in February. Olczak is also studying the use of steam technology to deliver extracts from plants such as cloves, star anise and chamomile. So far it has stayed out of cannabis.

Olczak wants this non-nicotinic part of the business to bring in $ 1 billion (€ 800 million) of revenue in 2025, out of the total $ 38 billion ($ 32 billion) predicted by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Vectura, a British group that also makes inhaled drug delivery devices, was taken over by venture capital firm Carlyle last month for about 1 billion pounds (1.2 billion euros), almost 5 times its sales forecast for 2025. according to Refinitiv. This suggests that the healthy part of Philip Morris could be worth about 4.2 billion euros, assuming that most of its sales come from the administration of drugs.

It is true that it is not much if you take into account the market capitalization, of 156,000 million dollars (131,000 million euros), of the tobacco giant. But it is a step in an important direction. Philip Morris is already trading at 16 times 2021 profits, almost double that of British American Tobacco, reflecting its rapid move away from traditional cigarettes.

Investors who are wary of cancer cigarettes will see Olczak’s push for drugs as further proof of whether Big Tobacco is really kicking the habit.