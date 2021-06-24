Biden may be the anti-fun cop for mergers

US President Joe Biden was supposed to bring predictability to the antitrust environment after four tumultuous years. But the government agencies that patrol mergers and acquisitions are brandishing oversized clubs, and it’s hard to know where they’ll strike next.

On Monday, the Justice Department boasted that powerful Hollywood agents Ari Emanuel and Endeavor’s Mark Shapiro stepped down from Live Nation Entertainment’s board after raising concerns that the two companies would compete too closely in the sports and sports markets. entertainment.

The reprimand is not unheard of: Regulators examined the advice of Alphabet and Apple in 2009 and found overlapping advisers. However, it is rare, and the target in this case, with a market capitalization of just $ 19 billion, is relatively small.

Other agencies have put companies on notice. Earlier this month, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit to block Aon’s $ 30 billion acquisition of Willis Towers Watson to prevent two of the big three insurance brokers from merging. worldwide. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is challenging the $ 7.1 billion merger of biotech companies Illumina and Grail.

Biden’s recent appointment of Lina Khan to head the FTC is another totem that the US Administration is willing to push the boundaries in new ways. Khan has come out in favor of broadening the definition of anti-competitive behavior, looking beyond how concentration affects prices, and including other factors, such as control over consumer data.

Mergers were chaotic under the Donald Trump administration. As regulators sued to thwart AT & T’s acquisition of Time Warner, the then president’s aversion to cable news network CNN colored the motives. The FTC and the Justice Department cracked down on vertical mergers, having been indifferent for more than 35 years. But the application of the regulations was random. T-Mobile US was allowed to swallow Sprint, reducing the number of telecommunications options, and eventually AT & T’s deal with Time Warner was closed.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that the FTC was reviewing Amazon’s proposed $ 8.5 billion deal to buy Hollywood studio MGM. It’s the first test for Khan, who rose to fame when he wrote an influential article on Jeff Bezos’ company and antitrust.

For Wall Street, that means more months of collective breath holding as the Biden administration becomes the anti-diversion cop for merger negotiators.