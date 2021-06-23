Bidding for Morrisons supermarkets may go up a bit

The fourth UK supermarket chain, Morrisons, has rejected the € 6.4 billion offer from private equity from the USA Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. This one could spend a bit more.

British supermarkets have become a hot commodity with the pandemic. The Issa brothers bought Asda from Walmart last year for $ 7.9 billion. Czech Daniel Kretinsky recently acquired 10% of J Sainsbury. Now CD&R wants to enter the fray with a 230 pence a share offer for Morrisons. Although the cash offer carries a 30% premium, and the stock has not reached that level in more than two years, the board believes it “significantly undervalues” the company.

Morrisons is right. The offer is valued at 12,300 million, once 3,500 million of net debt and leases for a value of 2,100 million are added to the purchase price. That’s 12 times the ebitda, of 990 million for the year through January. CD & R’s room for maneuver to increase debt is limited.

But analysts expect Morrisons to increase its sales by 3% annually over the next three years and raise its EBITDA margin above 6%. That implies that the company could generate 1,500 million ebitda by January 2026. At the same multiple of 12 times, the value of Morrisons would then be 18,000 million.

Now suppose that CD&R diverts 30% of the operating cash flow to pay off the debt during the five years of ownership. Its capital investment would more than double to $ 14.8 billion. In other words, CD&R could get a respectable 17% IRR without making a lot of changes to the business.

The buyers’ plans are unclear. But if he could increase ebitda margins to 7.5% – which is expected from industry leader Tesco in 2024 – he could afford to pay more than 300 pence a share and still get a 20% return. Another option is to pay off the debt by selling real estate: Morrisons owns 85% of its properties. Buyers can afford to spend more.