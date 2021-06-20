Best web clients with PC games

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Web clients are applications that allow you to use Internet services from a desktop application. In this sense, many of the large video game companies have created their own web clients from which they offer access to large catalogs of PC games for purchase. These clients are usually linked to «DRM»A system that forces the player to have the client to play.

These are the best web clients, with the most extensive game libraries, from which to download and buy PC games.

-Steam: Created by Valve, the developer behind great titles like “Half Life”, “Portal” or “Counter Strike”. It has one of the largest catalogs in the world of video games, as well as one of the largest communities of players. Within its catalog it is possible to find a very complete section with “free to play” games, as well as discounted games and weekly offers. The Steam client is available for Windows and Mac.

-Epic: The Epic Games Store has quickly become one of Steam’s main competitors. Created by the company responsible for the success “Fortnite”, it offers access to an extensive library of games and distinguishes itself from other platforms by offering 88% of the revenue to game developers, a much higher percentage than other similar platforms. The Epic Games Store also offers free games and, as a sign of its commitment to users, each week it gives away a game or even two.

-GOG Galaxy: GOG stands for Good Old Games and is distinguished by having a “zero DRM” policy. DRM is a system used by other similar platforms that controls access to downloaded games using online authentication, so they do not work when not connected through the client. In this sense, GOG games do not need to have an active client. Although its catalog is smaller than that of other libraries, it has a wide range of totally free classic games.

-Humble Store: This client is known by the “gamer” community for creating packages, called “Humble Bundle”, that offer a collection of games at very low prices or even without price, leaving it to the player to decide how much to pay for them. In addition, 5% of everything paid on the platform goes to social purposes and, when buying a game, it offers versions for Windows, Mac and Linux.

-Uplay: This is the Ubisoft game client, which is widely criticized by the community, as it applies a kind of “double DRM”, because it forces users to download this client, even when they buy their game on Steam or the Epic Games Store. The greatest strength of Uplay is that it has the entire Ubisoft catalog, which is very attractive for some players.

-Amazon Games: The e-commerce giant’s gaming platform stands out for offering a wide selection of free games and unique downloadable content for games like GTA Online or League of Legends to Amazon Prime customers. The catalog is not the most extensive on the market, but it has the peculiarity that it is completely free and that it is periodically renewed.

