Best LGBT + apps to celebrate Pride month

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

June is known around the world for being Pride month, dates when everyone comes together to celebrate diversity and inclusion. In this sense, the main application platforms such as the Android Google Play Store or the Apple App Store offer a wide variety of apps aimed at an LGBT + audience.

Apps for the LGBT + community to meet people and celebrate inclusivity during Pride month.

Today we are going to comment on some of the most interesting apps that you should know in this month of June, either because of their LGBT + theme or because they have made important changes to adapt to the holiday during these important dates. We recommend the following:

-Google Maps: Although it is not a specifically LGBT + app, during Pride month, Maps, available for Android and iOS, has implemented new information related to inclusion. For example, it will now show those places and companies that have bathrooms for people of neutral gender, as well as those stores and businesses that offer safe spaces for the community.

#Pride is a symbol of community, equality, inclusivity, and progress. This month, we’ll share how you can find safe spaces on Google Maps and celebrate LGBTQ friendly places near you 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ → https://t.co/GUH7mMWdwj pic.twitter.com/AfxhOQ6JYX – Google Maps (@googlemaps) June 2, 2021

-LGBT Amino in Spanish: Free app for Android and iOS, it is a platform of great growth among the community, which offers a way to meet and contact people in the community and allies. It also has rooms to discuss LGBT experiences and issues, share your memories, opinions and visa points, as well as get help, advice and support from the community.

-Ulinder: Free app for iOS and Android, aimed at lesbian and bisexual women, where they can meet and connect to find new partners or friends. The app has advanced search filters, both geographically and by taste, live chat, personalized recommendations and other functionalities such as filters and events.

-Qutie: Contacts app designed for all people in the LGTB + community. In this sense, it is focused to include gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, pansexual, asexual, queer, non-binary, and intersex people. Although it is free to download, it requires a monthly subscription.

-Taimi: Available for Android and iOS, Taimi is one of the largest LGTB + dating apps in the world, winner of the Gay Times Honor 2020 award. It is possible to chat with other users, make video calls, create publications and stories, as well as contact to find love.

-LGBT Game Pride: This game for Android encourages players to try to guess all the symbols and flags that identify the LGBT + community. In addition, it has a competition component that engages from the first moment.

-LGBTI dictionaries: With this application for Android it will be possible to understand all the language of the community, as well as understand the most used concepts.

.