Beeline Velo 2, the GPS specially designed for your bike is the size of a watch

Electric bikes have brought small screens mounted on the handlebars to our field trips that they give us relevant information about the speed at which we circulate, the battery charge level and even the speed range if we have several predefined programs. But what nobody had considered was how to solve that of carrying a GPS navigator that allows us to see where we should follow the route.

Beeline Velo 2. Beeline

And it is that if in a car it is already dangerous to be looking at the phone to configure a route in the middle of a journey, think for a moment the risk we run if we decide to do something similar with a bicycle. So the British company Beeline thought long ago to solve this small problem and developed a gadget called Velo, which with the size of a wristwatch is capable of taking us everywhere.

Now comes the second generation

The Beeline Velo 2 is the continuation of the first device that has significantly improved both its design and its features, making it even faster and more intuitive to use. It must be said that, as such, This small device does not come with maps or anything similar and its functionality is limited to connecting it to the smartphone and its official app, which will be the one that takes all the indications of where we should go, meters to the next fork, speed, route map, etc.

It will be the mobile application that allows us to configure where we are going to go, which includes the possibility of importing tours in GPX format and later storing them on platforms as established as Strava. It is resistant to liquids, so we can carry it on the bike even if it rainsa, and its screen is designed so that the intense sunlight, in broad daylight, does not prevent us from seeing all the indications that appear.

This second generation maintains the simplicity of installation, with an accessory that attaches to the bicycle and a fast anchoring system with just half a turn, which fixes it without problems. It has a USB-C charging connector and approximately 20 hours of autonomy, so that we do not have problems using it throughout the day … or more. You have this Beeline Velo 2 available through Kickstarter, in a campaign that still has 21 days left and which is guaranteed because it has already reached its financial goals. You can buy it at a price of 67 euros for the standard pack, and 75 in the case of the “Kickstarter Special” which includes some extras. The expected delivery date will be February 2022.

