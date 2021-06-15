Beats Studio Buds are now official: noise cancellation, Dolby Atmos support and more

A few days ago we gave you the first details of the new headphones that Apple was working on. Said and done: Beats Studio Buds they are already a reality, and they come with some very interesting surprises, such as their complete noise cancellation.

It should be remembered that the Cupertino-based company owns Beats, so the new Studio Buds have that signature Apple stamp in the aesthetic section. In this way, we find headphones that offer an impeccable appearance.

Beats Studio Buds arrive equipped with three soft silicone ear cushions, so that you can choose the option that best suits your ear, in addition to showing off IPX4 resistance so that water or sweat are not a problem. And how could it be otherwise in a device with these characteristics, the new Beats and Apple headphones include a charging case compact so you can take it wherever you want.

The Beats Studio Buds bet on powerful and deep bass

enlarge photo Beats Studio Buds in red Beats Studio Buds Beats

As usual in Beats solutions, we find ourselves with a product that boosts bass for more punchy sound. It is true that it may not appeal to the most music-loving users, but it will delight those looking for a powerful sound.

In addition, the American firm has taken into account all the details when launching its new TWS headphones. In this way, the Beats Studio Buds have vents on the sides that serve to relieve pressure on the eardrum, achieving a better acoustic landscape and preventing them from disturbing after prolonged use.

enlarge photo Beats Studio Buds headphones Beats Studio Buds headphones Beats

On the other hand, the fact that these headphones are compatible with Dolby Atmos through Apple’s Spatial Audio technology. The icing on the cake is your system Noise Cancellation, which will be in charge of eliminating any external sound so that you can enjoy your favorite songs in the best quality.

Also They have a dedicated button that will allow you to listen to the ambient sound, something very useful if for example you are going to talk to someone while we continue listening to the music. To do this, the external microphones of the Beats Studio Buds will come into action mixing the music with the ambient sounds so that you can hear what is happening around you.

enlarge photo Beats Studio Buds Design of the Beats Studio Buds Beats

We couldn’t forget about the autonomy of the Beats Studio Buds, that reaches 8 hours of autonomy, reaching 24 hours when using the two charges of its case. Of course, if you activate the noise cancellation the autonomy is reduced to 5 hours, or 15 hours with the charges of the case.

Price and availability

If you are interested in these Apple bluetooth headphones, know that Beats Studio Buds are now available to pre-order (the first units will start shipping on June 24) at an official price of 149.95 euros and available in red, white or black.

>