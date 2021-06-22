Ballyfermot residents to hold solidarity vigil after local church told to stop flying Pride flag

Ballyfermot locals have planned a demonstration in solidarity with the LGBTQ community after a local church received backlash for flying a pride flag on its grounds.

The Ballyfermot Anti Racism Network and the Ballyfermot Youth Service has organised the vigil for this Friday, at 6:30pm “in solidarity with all the Pride community and young people in Ballyfermot”.

The Ballyfermot Assumption Parish flew a Pride flag and an Irish flag outside its church last week.

Posting a photo of the flags on Facebook, the Parish wrote: “God’s house, your home. All are welcome in this place.”

The photo received a very mixed reaction online.

Many were thrilled with the decision to fly the Pride flag but others expressed their view that it was against the teachings of the church.

A group of people gathered outside the chapel on Saturday in protest of the decision to fly the Pride flag.

Local Councillor Hazel de Nortúin told Dublin Live that she doesn’t believe it was locals who took part in the protest.

She said: “It wasn’t actually any of the residents of Ballyfermot that had taken part in the protest. From what I can gather people had come in from different areas from religious fundamentalist groups.

“Following the commentary online it actually had a bit of a gelling together of the community in solidarity with the LGBT community.

“We did vote 80% in the referendum for marriage equality in this area, which is a very progressive move for Ballyfermot.”

Councillor de Nortúin praised the parish priest’s decision to fly the flag.

“I think it was a right move that the priest had made,” she said.

“He put his own reputation on the line by doing so but it showed that there is space there for conversation and growth within the church, and I think it´s needed rather than pushing people to the edge of the society.”

The flag was put up on Tuesday last week and removed a couple of days later after the church received communication from the Dublin diocese.

In a statement to Dublin Live, the Irish Catholic Bishop Conference said: “On special occasions, only the Papal flag and/or the National flag, are permitted to be flown on church grounds in the Archdiocese of Dublin, eg for the celebration of the Sacrament of Confirmation.”