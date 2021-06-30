Ballyfermot Library to loan musical instruments to teenagers as summer holidays begin

The library in Ballyfermot is set to loan musical instruments to teenagers as the summer holidays begin.

They will offer electric guitars, bass guitars, drum kits, synths and mics to teenagers for free with the use of a library card starting this week.

A pilot program was launched in Pearse Street Library in 2019 and Ballyfermot Library is the second library to get involved with the program.

The GRD Gear Library is in association with Girls Rock Dublin and offers a free “Call and Collect” gear loan service available to teenagers under eighteen.

Over 100 music instruments, amplifiers and musical accessories owned by Girls Rock Dublin are made available to all teenagers through Dublin City Libraries.

The collection is made up of donated gear from people in the community who value the work of Girls Rock Dublin.

To avail of this service you can sign up for a Dublin City Libraries card and browse the gear catalogue and choose the piece you want to borrow here.

Then call the library branch to reserve the item and collect it in person.

Finally, return the item within 3 weeks, or call the library branch to extend your loan.

Girls Rock Dublin is a non-profit, volunteer-led organisation that builds girls’ and gender non-binary youth’s self-esteem through music creation and performance.

They provide workshops and technical training, GRD creates leadership opportunities, cultivates a supportive community of peers and mentors, and encourages social change and the development of life skills.

They said on their website: “Girls Rock Dublin and Dublin City Libraries have teamed up to offer teenagers a brand new and FREE music gear loan service: the GRD Gear Library!

“You can now borrow one of our instruments, amps, pedal effects and accessories just like a book.

“Each loan lasts 3 weeks and can be renewed on the phone.

“This is the gear that we at Girls Rock Dublin use for our summer camps, workshops and events and we are excited to be sharing it with you. We hope it will give you as much joy as it’s been giving us.

“The GRD Gear Library operates in Pearse Street Library (Dublin 2) and in Ballyfermot Library (Dublin 10).”

You can join Dublin City Libraries for free and receive access to great online resources, borrow books, DVDs and now musical instruments, perfect for those on their summer holidays from school.

There are no fines and you can use your card in any library in Ireland. Fill in a membership form at your library or join online here.