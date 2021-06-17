Balally local´s incredible ‘little’ idea that sparked a whole new community spirit

A Dublin community has started an inspiring initiative to bring locals together as we slowly come out of lockdown. .

Residents of the scenic southside suburb of Balally have created ¨little libraries¨ for themselves in their nearby park.

The idea is that members of the community can borrow a book and bring one for others to take.

This reduces waste and costs as well as sparking a good circulation of books in the area.

Balally resident Eithne Seery came up with the brilliant idea over lockdown.

She was aware of little libraries in other places and thought it would be a great addition to the Balally community

She told Dublin Live: ¨You bring a book and you take a book. You can use the book for as long as you want and then you bring it back and somebody else gets the opportunity to read it.







(Image: @Balallylittlefreelibrary Instagram)



¨So there´s a constant flow of books in the community and we´re all swapping.¨

One of the main reasons Eithne began this initiative was to reduce waste.

¨Every parent with young kids would do the same because they need to turnover books at a good rate.

¨It´s marrying a zero waste perspective with function.¨

She pitched the idea to the Balally Residents´ Association who were ¨delighted¨ to fund the idea.

A carpenter was hired to build the two little libraries, with Eithne painting and decorating them and members of the residents´ association installed them in the park.

Eithne says the reaction has been ¨absolutely phenomenal.¨

¨It was pretty empty when we put it up on Monday. We just put a starter set in each from our households but now they´re both full.

¨Anytime we pass we can see new families there having a look or arriving with new books.

¨I hope it´s going to become a real part of the community,¨ Eithne added.

There´s one little library for children and a separate one for adults, so all Balally residents young and old can get involved.