Backlit TV: how to create it yourself

I have been fascinated by the concept of a backlit television for years, but at this point it is very, very important, to make a clarification, because it is likely that, when reading it, some people think of one technology and others of a different technology. There are even likely to be those who don’t know what the hell I’m talking about, so let’s start by centering the shot. And the fundamental thing is to make it clear that I’m not talking about LCD with LED backlightIn other words, I am not referring to the system used to illuminate the panel on which the screen image is being displayed.

When I talk about backlit television, I mean the displays with ambient lighting functions, which somehow “extend” the image we are seeing on the screen, in addition to creating a transition that breaks a bit with the contrast that occurs between the screen and the room in which we are seeing it. The main example of this is Philips’ Ambilight technology, which made the leap from televisions to monitors back in 2012, taking on them the name Ambiglow.

If you don’t know about this technology, it basically consists of a system of lights on the edges of the back of the TV backlit. A set of processors and software analyze the image and send signals to the backlights to emit light of colors similar to those displayed at the edges of the image being viewed on the screen. Thus, the effect is that the image extends beyond the television.

Image: T. Overes

This is, as I said before, a technology that I really like, and that I wish it had been extended to many more manufacturers, to the point that today practically any television was a backlit television (with the possibility of deactivating the backlight, obviously). But of course, there are so many things that one wants compared to those that one gets … but hey, I’m not around, it’s Sunday and it’s not a matter of getting discouraged.

Be that as it may, community maker He continues to show us every day that they are capable of practically everything they set out to do., and the latest example of this is Aurora, a system through which we can convert practically any screen into a backlit television. It is necessary, yes, to do some DIY, but it is not a complex or expensive project, it is very well documented and the result is, as you will see, simply excellent. turn your 4K screen into a backlit TV for less than 150 euros, less even less than 100 depending on the necessary elements that you may already have at home.

And you need? The epicenter is a Raspberry Pi 4. According to the creator of the project, there is no big difference between the version with 2 gigabytes of RAM and the one with 4, since the bulk of the work will be carried out, mainly, by the processor. You will also need an HDMI splitter (which will take the source signal and send it, simultaneously, to two outputs), a basic HDMI grabber, a strip of LEDs From which you will cut out the parts for each side of the television, three HDMI cables, a MicroSD card for the Raspberry, a soldering iron (I already told you it was DIY) and some time to do the tests. This is the Aurora mounting scheme to have a backlit TV:

You can find here the complete assembly guide, made by its own author, in which the indications are tremendously clear and it is very well documented, to the point that practically anyone with a minimum of knowledge will be able to follow in his footsteps and create his own backlit television in no time, and having fun during the process (as long as he likes DIY and “gadget”, of course).

In short, it is necessary to cut several LED strips, which fit the sides, the top and optionally also the bottom of the TV, connect them to your power system and subsequently to your management system, which in turn we will have to solder to the GPIO connectors of the Raspberry (fear not, the guide indicates which pin each wire connects to.) Later we will install Raspberry Pi OS Lite on the SD card and we will access, via SSH, to install the necessary software. Fear not, the installation is guided and practically automatic. and if you want you can review the software on GitHub.

Then, and with all the connections in the scheme made, the only thing that separates you from having a backlit television is accessing the Aurora settings remotely (through the web browser), adjusting the number of LEDs on each strip, select the mode you want to use and, as the image source begins to emit its signal, it will be shown on the television and, at the same time, will be processed by the Raspberry Pi and sent to the led strips, which will provide the ambient lighting of the content we see on the screen.