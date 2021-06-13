Baby deer left abandoned in Terenure nursed back to health by gardai before being transferred to hospital

A baby deer left abandoned in Dublin was nursed back to health by caring gardai before being transferred to an animal hospital.

The fawn was handed in to Terenure Garda Station after being found out all alone on Wednesday.

Two caring officers were pictured giving the baby a feed and some TLC in the station, where the fawn stayed overnight.

The curious fawn appeared comfortable as it settled in to its temporary home.









It was moved to the WRI Wildlife Hospital on Thursday morning for further treatment.

“A newborn fawn was handed into Terenure Garda Station with concerns for its’ welfare after it was found abandoned on Wednesday,” gardai said.

“Garda O’Brien and Garda Hogan took good care of the fawn overnight and took it safely to the WRI Wildlife Hospital the next morning for further treatment.”

