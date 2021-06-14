AZIO IZO: the wireless mouse and calculator keyboards that match your life

Wireless technology has opened an infinite catalog of accessories that we can install on our computers and tablets, in such a way that we have options to personalize our desk with colors and shapes to match our tastes. A claim that many companies use and that with these AZIO IZOs they reach their maximum expression.

AZIO IZO. AZIO

Like these keyboards, which are in the crowdfunding phase and, according to what they have collected, it seems that they are liking. Is about a keyboard set with a numeric extension that acts as a calculator and a mouse, all wireless, which stand out for their shapes, colors and finishes. Blue, white and pink, with rounded corners and light effects that will take your breath away.

AZIO IZO with volume control. AZIO

Customize your desktop now

These AZIO IZOs have the advantage that all their keys are mechanical. That means we will instantly notice when our pulsation is madeClick !, which makes writing a pleasant activity. In addition, the whole set stands out for a design of rounded edges and shapes that make it especially attractive, as well as a series of extra controls that you will love.

AZIO IZO in white. AZIO

For example, that huge wheel that you will see in the upper right part of the keyboard and that has two functions: on the one hand raise and lower the volume of the computer audio, and on the other, after clicking, raise or lower the intensity of the lighting of the keys. Precisely at this point, this AZIO IZO offers up to 21 different modes, ranging from a soft and pleasant wave effect to illuminating only the keys that we press.

The numeric keypad is a real find because despite maintaining a traditional appearance of this type of accessories, install a screen on top that will allow us to use it as a calculator for quick accounts. The mouse, for its part, completes the set with a gold finish and surfaces of different shades that camouflage the buttons quite well.

In all cases They have USB-C connectors to recharge their batteries or connect it to the computer and work with them without fear that they will burn out at the worst moment. They are compatible with PC and Mac (and also iPad) and you have them on Kickstarter ready to order. Its price is about 58 euros for keyboards (white is a bit more expensive) and 33 for numerics, and all have a delivery date for September of this year.

