AVM will participate in MWC 2021, and will bet on smart Wi-Fi

Today has been the start of MWC 2021, one of the events who suffered the most from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also one of the most important in the technology sector. Due to the situation in which we find ourselves, some companies have preferred to ignore their participation in this event, but others such as AVM, aware of its importance, have preferred to participate virtually.

Indeed, for better adapt to the reality that we have had to live, MWC 2021 has adopted a hybrid modality, which means that it combines a face-to-face format with a virtual one. Obviously, each one has its advantages, but personally I believe that the virtual modality is the most successful, since it offers greater security and helps prevent a new spike in COVID-19 infections from occurring.

The celebration of MWC 2021 will take place from today, June 28, until next July 1. If you need more information, you just have to follow this link, which will take you to the official website of the event, where you will find everything from the requirements to attend to a complete agenda with the most important moments.

AVM at MWC 2021: Smart Wi-Fi and Gigabit connections

As we anticipate, AVM has confirmed its participation, virtually, in MWC 2021. The German company will take the opportunity to present the most important news, and the latest products, within its range of FRITZ! which includes, but is not limited to, routers, repeaters, and PLC devices.

Among the most outstanding novelties that we will see at MWC 2021, AVM has confirmed the FRITZ! Box 6850 5G, compatible with the latest generation 5G standard; the FRITZ! Box 5530 Fiber, prepared to work with all fiber optic connections; the powerful FRITZ! Repeater 6000, a state-of-the-art repeater; and the FRITZ! Box 7590 AX, which marks a significant leap in terms of performance, thanks to its support of the Wi-Fi 6 standard.

As our regular readers already know, AVM FRITZ! make an important difference thanks to their good performance, their hardware-software symbiosis and their wide range of high-quality functions, such as Wi-Fi Mesh, which allows us to create a meshed Wi-Fi network effortlessly; its integration the DECT telephony and advanced home automation functions. We will be attentive to tell you the most important keys in the coming days.