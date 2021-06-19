Autonomous drones programmed to kill people

Already in the second part of the movie Terminator we were faced with the attack and domination of the human race by robots controlled by artificial intelligence.

The premise looked like something distant and impossible to happen, but with the technological advances that have emerged in recent years it seems that this fiction has taken its first steps to become reality.



This after a recent UN report in which a airstrike carried out with drones against the forces of the Libyan National Army in the spring of 2020. The drones, of Turkish origin, were carried out under the human-free weapons systems program. This is how this fact marks the red line of what constitutes autonomous attacks against people.

This report is considered the first documented case where the use of a lethal autonomous weapons system, thus giving rise to the creation of a new term for this type of drones: Slaughterbot, which undoubtedly represents a milestone in the field of war and conflict.

Slaughterbot Features

Weighing just 7 kilograms, the STM Kargu-2 is a flying quadcopter that has been in mass production and has been endowed with the ability to aim at your target fully autonomously, being able also to be placed in formation of swarms.

In addition, this drone can continue to be operational even when the GPS and radio links are blocked. Within its specifications the STM Kargu-2 also includes a facial recognition software to target humans, hence it lives up to its pseudonym.

Already in 2017 the non-profit organization Future of Life Institute posted a video titled Slaughterbots in which the risks involved in the use of lethal autonomous weapons were represented.

Although the material was well received by many, others like Paul scharre The IEEE Spectrum opposed it, claiming that it had a lot of science fiction and was only intended to serve as a piece of propaganda.

Another person against it was the Russian ambassador to the UN who pointed out that the concerns expressed in the video could only be glimpsed in the future of 25 to 30 years. Now, less than 4 years later, it seems that those concerns have not been long in coming, the era of slaughterbots has begun.