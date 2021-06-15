Automattic, WordPress owner, buys the Day One app

Day One is a famous application for iPhone, iPad and Mac, an application that has been downloaded more than 15 million times since its launch in March 2011.

With Day One, users can share their thoughts in a private place, as if it were a diary. It has won awards, such as the App Store Editor’s Choice, App of the Year, and Apple’s Design Award, so we’re talking about a behemoth in its category.

WordPress, on the other hand, is the main content publishing platform on the Internet. Automattic, the company that owns WordPress, has always been concerned with improving online writing tools, so a purchase of this type does not take us by surprise.

The fact is that unlike WordPress and Tumblr, both Automattic properties are intended to write public content, while Day One focuses on privacy, secrets, offering end-to-end encryption for all journal entries, whether texts, photos or audio. The app also offers automatic backups, automatic import of Instagram posts, voice transcripts, templates, rich text format, location history and optional printed books, and is capable of integrating with other applications, such as Spotify, YouTube, Facebook , Twitter and others.

From now on, Day One is expected to allow users to choose to post selected journal entries on WordPress.com and Tumblr (making secrets public), as well as import content from either platform to Day One.

Day One CEO Paul Mayne will continue to lead the app, and the 12-person team will remain unchanged by the purchase.

Mayne indicates that there will be no changes to change the nature of the app, but they are working on integrations with other Automattic products, continuing to be maintained through a subscription model.