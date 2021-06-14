ASUS ExpertBook B1: performance and mobility for professionals

Versatility is undoubtedly a key element when choosing a laptop, and this explains why professionals spend so much time making the most appropriate choice. With family ASUS ExpertBook B1 Taiwanese technology company proposes a solution based on mobility, for a world in which any place can become the workspace, and the necessary performance so that we can undertake any task, with the confidence that our laptop will be up to the task.

To achieve this end, ASUS ExpertBook B1 adds to its catalog the ExpertBook B1400 and B1500 ultrabooks, two laptops with a really attractive aluminum design that fits into any professional context, but which after careful design hide a very careful selection of components and a remarkable resistance to adverse conditions. In this last point it is worth noting that both computers are MIL-STD 810H certified, a military-level accreditation that certifies that they are able to withstand particularly inhospitable circumstances: falls, high temperatures, shaking and other adverse conditions.

In terms of performance, the ASUS ExpertBook B1400 and B1500 equipped with latest generation Intel Core processors (11 Gen.) and that, in their quad-core and eight-thread configurations, today are unparalleled both for very demanding tasks and to work simultaneously with multiple applications without perceiving any loss in system performance. And so that memory is not a problem, the configurations of both ultrabooks start from the 8 gigabytes of high-speed RAM (3,200 megahertz) which, according to our needs, they can grow to no less than 48 gigs.

Regarding its graphic section, ASUS has opted for modularity, allowing each user to have the most appropriate option for their needs. Thus, for those who carry out tasks in which the graphic section is not an essential element, they can opt for the integrated graphic adapter. However, for all those who do have needs in this regard, it will be possible to opt for an NVIDIA GeForce MX330 graphics adapter which will perfectly meet your requirements.

Storage properties are also a key factor in a professional laptop, and I’m not just talking about capacity, but type as well. And is that sometimes we need speed and other capacity. In order not to force us to choose, the ASUS ExpertBook B1400 and B1500 feature up to a terabyte PCIe SSD, which we can complement with a mechanical hard drive of up to two terabytes, for a total of three teras of capacity that undoubtedly cover all kinds of needs, without forcing us to choose between speed or capacity.

Mobility and collaboration determine that connectivity, in its many variants, is essential in the day-to-day life of any professional. The new ExpertBook B1400 and B1500 ultrabooks do not neglect this point, on the contrary, they provide a very broad connectivity scheme, either wirelessly with their WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connections, or physically with a Thunderbolt 4 port (Type C) with a speed of 40 Gbps, two USB 3.2 ports Gen. 2 Type-A, one USB 2.0 port, ethernet network connection (RJ45), a HDMI connector, MicroSD memory card reader, VGA D-SUB connector and combo minijack for headphones and microphone. Whatever it is you want to connect, you can do it.

The ultrabooks in the ASUS ExpertBook B1 family have been designed with mobility in their DNA, and at this point size and weight are key. The ExpertBook B1400 has a 14-inch screen with various options (720p and 220 nits, 1080p and 220 nits and 1080p with IPS panel and 250 nits) and weighs only 1.45 kilograms, a true featherweight in its category. For its part, ASUS ExpertBook B1500 features a 15-inch screen with the same three options as the 14-inch model. Both models, in all their configurations, have a TÜV Rheinland certification that accredits the absence of blue light, to prevent visual fatigue in prolonged work sessions.

A key element of the new ExpertBook B1400 and B1500 are the tASUS proprietary technologies, as well as the incorporation of solutions highly demanded by professionals, and that make these ultrabooks not only stand out for their performance and design, but also for their functions. From the ibiometric identification to ensure that access to the computer and its content is protected until the front camera cover if we talk about security, Wi-Fi Master for a intelligent management of the connection to WiFi networks wave smart noise cancellation (based on artificial intelligence) in calls and video conferences, are just one example of the effort made by ASUS to ensure that each ExpertBook B1 is the best possible tool for its users.

The new ASUS ExpertBook B1400 and B1500 are already on sale and their price starts at 599 euros. You can get more information on the official ASUS website.