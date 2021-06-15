ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 wants to be your platform for Stadia

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 is a new mid-range convertible that the Taiwanese firm intends to position as a preferred ally to use the Google Stadia gaming platform.

The sale of equipment under Chrome OS continues to grow and is the only Linux capable of coping with Windows on the computing desktop. If in some market segments such as education it maintains a prominent share, in others such as video games it does not resist a point of comparison and Windows monopolizes this type of task as we saw in the last Steam survey.

The streaming services, in the cloud, on demand and in general on-line for games like Google Stadia, work independently of any operating system or even hardware and although at the moment they are very green, their objective is to open a new era in the distribution of video game.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5, features

ASUS launched the first Chrome OS convertible on the market in 2015 under this series. The latest model features a 15.6 inch IPS touch screen with FHD resolution. Like other convertibles, it has a hinge that allows it to be rotated up to 360 degrees and favors other modes of use such as tablet or presentations, in addition to supporting optical pencils.

In portable mode the keyboard is raised to improve workflow and achieve more comfortable typing, while its exterior with aluminum cover offers the point of quality in finishes combined with the robustness provided by the resistance certification MIL-STD 810H .

Inside, ASUS bets on the AMD Ryzen Mobile with Ryzen 3 3250C or Ryzen 5 3500C models. It can include up to 8 Gbytes of DDR4 RAM and a 128 Gbyte M.2 NVMe SSD. It will not break performance records, although as we said that is not its objective.

In its connectivity, the support for Wi-Fi 6, three USB 3.2 ports (type C and A), HDMI 1.4 output, microSD card reader, Dual Harman Kardon Certified Speakers, Microphone, HD webcam and Google’s Titan C security chip. Regarding the battery life, the manufacturer assigns it 10 hours of autonomy with 57 Wh lithium polymer battery.

Such a convertible is ready to handle any mid-range computing task, but ASUS winks at gamers by highlighting the WASD key cluster on the orange backlit keyboard and mentioning its capabilities for gaming services like Google Stadia. or GeForce Now.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 is now available in select markets with a base price of $ 499.