Association is born to promote open standards for voice technologies

Given the advances in voice-based functions, the Linux Foundation claims that there are a number of open standards and common guidelines which companies can avail themselves of as happened in the early days of the Internet.

In this sense, it has partnered with a number of companies to found the Open Voice Network organization, with which they seek push forward a series of open source standards faced with a scenario in which the use of voice as an interface through which to access websites, manage connected devices, and more, beyond from smart speakers, since this possibility is also beginning to be present in other devices.



Create and promote open standards to bring guarantees to users

According to its website, the organization is defined as follows:

Open Voice Network is a non-profit, neutral industry association dedicated to developing ethical usage standards and guidelines that will make voice trustworthy. It operates as a fund run by The Linux Foundation, and is independently funded and governed.

For Mike Dolan, senior vice president of the Linux Foundation, the arrival of the organization is:

a proactive response to combat deep fakes in artificial intelligence-based voice technology

Given the boom in the use of voice for different reasons and from different devices, Dolan understands that:

The key to enabling enterprise adoption of these capabilities and consumer comfort and familiarity is the implementation of open standards.

Behind the Open Voice Network are, together with the Linux Foundation, companies such as Target, Microsoft, Veritone, Schwarz Gruppe, Wegmans Food Markets and Deutsche Telekom. Together they seek to promote open standards to support voice assistive technologies powered by Artificial Intelligence.

Among other things, they will be dedicated to “Deliver standards and usage guidelines for voice assistant systems that are reliable, inclusive and open”, as well as guidance on protecting the privacy of voices, data security, and something that is already ringing a bit in European policy circles, try to make voice assistants interoperable with each other.

Voice assistants currently use a number of technologies, such as speech recognition and natural language processing, among others, and today there are a multitude of independent voice technologies created by companies and organizations, lacking a series of criteria in common, which is what the new association is now looking for in the search for consumer confidence by offering standards and guidelines to companies that develop voice-based solutions.

It will be a question of seeing if the association manages to achieve its objectives in the incipient segment of voice-based functions.

Via: ZDNet