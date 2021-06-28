Assistive drones that mimic the anatomy of birds

Outside of the more traditional models, in recent times new drone models have proliferated, designed for certain specific uses.

Mimicking the anatomy of birds, mainly their wings and their ease of movement, these specimens could be used to attend to emergencies or to hunt other drones that pose a security threat.

Bird-Inspired Drones

The GRIFFIN project, led by Professor Aníbal Ollero, an electrical engineer from the University of Seville in Spain, seeks to create prototypes of highly autonomous and ultralight robot birds, capable of minimizing energy consumption in flight, perching on curved surfaces and performing tasks with movable limbs and artificial beaks.

To achieve this level of efficiency, the project aims to use wind and air flows in its favor and interact intelligently with people and the environment.

Other notable advantages, in addition to the potential for energy efficiency, are the reduction of noise during flight and the reduction of eventual accidents, due to the absence of propellers and the predominance of lightweight materials.

Initially, remote assistance to injured people, taking biometric measurements and even the application of a mask in risky contexts for direct assistance are projected as uses for this technology.

Other planned uses for this technology is the so-called “contact inspection”, in industrial areas for cases that involve, for example, the presence of gases or corrosive materials, which could be evaluated or treated through this unmanned robotic vehicle.

The first tests carried out with this robotic bird have managed to execute flight routes both indoors and outdoors, successfully testing its ability to land on a square platform that measures between 20 and 30 centimeters wide.

The task of the team behind the GRIFFIN project is to continue refining this technology. The following challenges involve perfecting the landing in curved areas, improving the grip system for a more versatile one, and integrating machine learning mechanisms to enhance these tools.

“What we want to demonstrate are these combined capabilities: being able to fly while saving energy, being able to pose and being able to manipulate your limbs like a bird.”Ollero commented on this aspect.

Other tasks on the agenda for this team focus on the coordination of all the functions involved in the operation of this specimen, polishing complex aspects such as the transition between flapping and displacement of this vehicle during the flight, as well as its reading and dependence. environmental fluctuations, which concentrate a significant share of unpredictability.

Thanks to the existence of miniaturized components, the weight of this unmanned vehicle is quite low, a condition that limits its load capacity. Although this aspect could also be worked on in the future, these “birds” can carry doses of drugs and carry computers and integrated cameras on board, as a support for visual navigation.

Although projections point towards 2030 as a possible take-off period for this technology in practical uses, this first report presents us with a new model that, if sufficiently consolidated, could begin to circulate.

The report on this project was published in Horizon, the scientific journal of the European Union.