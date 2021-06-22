ASRock Radeon P120 ITX teases a new compact GPU from AMD

During a live broadcast by the Japanese computer store Dospara, an employee of ASRock presented its new DeskMini Max, a 9L mini desktop PC equipped with an ASRock X300-ITX motherboard that supports a wide range of AM4 Ryzen processors from 2000 to 5000 series.

However, beyond the interestingness of the product itself, some twitter users they noticed a small detail barely fleeting during a few seconds of this video, where it was listed a graphics model named “ASRock AMD Radeon P120 ITX”, a graphics card not only unpublished, but also refers to a nomenclature never seen before.





Besides the very fact that until now we had never heard no details about the existence of this P series of graphs, the presence of a sticker to mark this GPU within the ASRock Challenger series instead of the PhantomGaming, indicates that it is a preliminary version of the product, so this name could be doing to some type of internal name used by ASRock itself to hide the real name of an unreleased product.

Thus, according to the rest of the details that can be glimpsed in this presentation, we can clearly see that the ASRock AMD Radeon P120 ITX has a single 8-pin power connector. This capacitor design suggests that this is not a Polaris era model, but will still be within RDNA1 or RDNA2, being able of the already planned new Radeon RX 6600 GPUs based on Navi 23.

A compact version that could be placed between the also unpublished RTX 3050 Ti and the RTX 3060, the TI version of the latter being in fact mentioned next to it, thus predicting a new option for those looking for high performance up to 1080p.

Unfortunately, without any additional details on the part of either company, it seems that we will have to wait for the official announcement from AMD to know the actual specifications of this GPU.