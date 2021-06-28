Arrogant thug John Gilligan still believes his own hype says ex-cop

John Gilligan still believes his own hype today as much as he did when starting out on his criminal career, an ex-cop believes.

Brian Sherry, who was involved in Veronica Guerin’s murder probe before becoming a detective inspector, says we just have to look at the thug’s actions in Spain to see how arrogant he is.

The pint-sized thug is on bail facing serious charges after he was allegedly caught with drugs and a firearm buried at his villa last year.

Police believe he was running a drug smuggling operation.

And just last weekend ahead of the 25th anniversary of heroic Sunday Independent journalist Guerin’s murder on Saturday, Gilligan held a twisted celebration with pals in Alicante.

But ex-senior garda Mr Sherry explained his biggest downfall was always the fact that he thinks he’s going to get away with his crimes. He told the Irish Mirror: “His biggest problem was that he was so arrogant and believed he was untouchable because he had made so much money.

“And he thought he was going to be in the gentry.

“He’s still as arrogant as you get. Sure look at him – he’s 69 and he’s still at it over in Spain.

“He’s not the brains of Ireland by any stretch of the imagination.”

Mr Sherry told how Gilligan had got so carried away with himself when his gang was making millions importing drugs, he was threatening local farmers to get their land and build his Jessbrook centre up in Kildare.

He said: "He built up this massive equestrian centre in Jessbrook. He had threatened local farmers and bought land off them, and he was getting away with it. And that was the reality of it."









Mr Sherry had experience of Gilligan from the early 70s when he stopped him in his car in Dublin and discovered a haul of expensive cigarette lighters.

He recalled: “He had a big box of chocolate sweets up on the back window.

“And I got in and had a look at them and they weren’t sweets unfortunately for him.

“They were expensive cigarette lighters. They were after doing the cigarette lighter factory in the Glasnevin industrial estate and he was going off unloading some of them.

“We went down and hit his place off the north strand at the time.

“Outside there was a bin bag in the bin and there was another couple of hundred in them. He got 18 months for that.

“He was arrogant then and always has been. But when he got more famous and got more money, running a gang and importing all the drugs, he thought he was beyond the law.”

When Ms Guerin was murdered on June 26, 1996, Mr Sherry believes it was a watershed moment, when the powers that be woke up to the reality of the amount of drugs being imported.

He said: “What really astonished them was the money it was estimated he had made from importing drugs.

“There were estimations that he had made up to €50million. And people wouldn’t believe it and people didn’t believe it.”

Mr Sherry also recalled how much rival gangs in Dublin turned on Gilligan following the murder he is believed to have ordered.

He said: “They supplied a lot of intelligence and information on the Gilligan gang. They were being put out of business because of Gilligan.”