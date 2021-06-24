Apple’s Touch ID is not dead and will return to iPhones very soon, you know when?

It is not the first time that there has been speculation about the return of Touch ID to Apple iPhones and to ranges that are not the cheapest, as is currently the case with the SE model that hit stores almost a year ago. That is the market already places it as a possibility that future models in the range carry it one way or another.

This decision by Apple to return to the old Touch ID is probably caused by what happened since March 2020, when the arrival of the pandemic blew up that Face ID innovation which has been completely useless when we wear a mask on the street. Something that those from Cupertino will want to remedy by putting an alternative in our hands in case in the future we have to resort to wearing a facemask.

In 2022 there will be mobile phones with a fingerprint sensor

Thus, Ming-Chi Kuo, who is one of the main analysts of the Apple ecosystem, has advanced that Touch ID sensors will return to the company’s most advanced models next year. It will be 2022 when we will see a new fingerprint sensor that, according to all information, will no longer be located inside a Home button and any other placed on the side, as in the case of the 2020 iPad Air.

Touch ID on an old iPhone. Manzana

The idea that Apple manages is make the leap to a sensor under the screen, such as those that some companies with Android models have already been assembling for three and four years, and that it would not be used within the entire range. That gives wings to the imagination of many and to think that the same Americans are thinking of a cheaper smartphone model than the one that ends up carrying the traditional Face ID. Perhaps the replacement for the iPhone 12 Mini that has its continuity complicated?

So much so that the same analyst predicts that 2021 will be the last year in which we will have a terminal with a 5.2-inch screen And that next year Apple will make the leap to standardize those sizes, leaving the alternatives in two iPhone with 6.1-inch panels and as many as 6.7. Right now, only the Pro Max models enjoy this larger size, which could mean that we will have another that will equal the centimeters of screen, but without including all the hardware advances of that more expensive terminal. Maybe an iPhone 13 Max, just plain, with the new Touch ID?

>