Apple will turn to large iPhones in 2022

The renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared some of his forecasts regarding Apple’s plans for next year and among other changes, he predicts the renewal of large iPhone models with a considerable price reduction to adapt them to the bulk of its customer base.

According to Kuo, Apple will once again bet heavily on large-screen iPhones and a model, specifically that of 6.7 inches, which would sell for less than $ 900. Compared to its current equivalent, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, whose price starts at its base configuration at $ 1,099, we would be talking about at least $ 200 less, something that coming from Apple sounds at least unlikely.

Be that as it may, Kuo sustains his predictions in a paradigm shift to which even the apple company has not been able to remain oblivious: large mobiles triumph among all audiences and launching a cheaper one outside the professional line can come in handy to the brand. Thus, the bet of a supposed 6.7-inch iPhone 14 is complemented by a second 6.1-inch model.

The latter would be the equivalent of the current iPhone 12 Pro, however like the larger model, without the accompanying “Pro”. Kuo’s forecasts, however, go further and these are shared by other analysts, who see disappear from the map the 5.7-inch iPhone Mini, according to what they maintain, due to their low sales. If this information is confirmed, the iPhone 12 Mini, and not the iPhone 13 Mini, would be the last to see the light.

On what are they based to determine the change of cycle? In an internal report that Apple commissioned at the end of last year and that has been one of many to parade through the trial that faces Epic Games. This report pointed out the flight of customers in favor of Samsung and other manufacturers of Android phones to access bigger but more affordable terminals. And when Apple loses a customer, it doesn’t just lose it because of the hardware, but because of the other services.

Other predictions of Kuo for the iPhones that arrive in 2022 include features such as fingerprint readers under the screen or a new iPhone SE with 5G … But like everything in life, as reputed as Kuo is, he has been right on occasion. and has failed in many others. We will have to see what they cook in Cupertino. Meanwhile, all eyes are on the next generation.