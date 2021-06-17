Apple will not extend the Apple TV + gift period and reduce the free months, how much?

Apple TV + officially premiered on November 1, 2019. At the time, it hit the market just a few months after its announcement, with a very limited catalog of original productions, of just a dozen fictions, and without being present in devices beyond Apple’s own. That is to say, iPhone, iPad, Mac and the North Americans’ own STB, Apple TV.

Now, practically a year and a half later, Apple TV + can be considered a full-fledged streaming platform, established, with a much improved catalog, with highly consolidated fictions among the best of the current series-film scene and, also very important, it has extended its tentacles beyond the hardware of those from Cupertino with AirPlay. So it is time to reduce the free period that has led some users, de facto, not to pay one euro in all this time.

There will be no more extensions

And it is that users who, for example, will buy an iPhone 11 back in November 2019 were eligible for a first one-year Apple TV + offer for free to later, go through grace periods of three months (until February 2021) until the latter in which we find ourselves and which ends on July 1.

Apple TV + on various devices. Manzana

Apple, on its official website, has announced that there will be no more free extensions for all those who bought devices from the company and that as of July 1 it will be necessary to pay the almost five euros per month of the subscription. What’s more, for all those who are going to acquire one of the devices compatible with the offer to get Apple TV + for free, they will not be able to do so for a year since those from Cupertino have decided to cut that period to three months.

That will be, from now on, the maximum time that we can obtain when buying an iPhone, an iPad or a Mac and, once exceeded, go to the payment method automatically. Precisely, and if you have other company services, Apple One becomes a more than interesting option since, remember, for just 14.99 you will have access to Apple TV +, the millions of themes from Apple Music, the games from Apple Arcade and an extra gigabytes of storage in iCloud that will be great for you to store backup copies of your devices or, simply, upload photos and videos of your vacations. What are you going to do?