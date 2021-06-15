Apple Watch Series 7 will feature an updated screen

The Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a faster processor, better wireless connectivity and a new and improved display, says a new report from Bloomberg.

The Apple Watch receives its first redesign

The display will have thinner bezels and a “New lamination technique that brings the screen closer to the front cover”. This would be the first shape redesign of the Apple Watch since 2018.

However, a body temperature sensor that was planned for this year’s update was reportedly delayed for the iPhone 2022. Meanwhile, it is also reported that it is still several years away from including a blood sugar sensor that has been rumored continually.

The new screen of the Apple watch it will supposedly make the device a bit thicker overall, but this is unlikely to be noticeable to the user. The report also states that Apple Watch Series 7 Apple will have a “Updated ultra-broadband functionality.” This refers to the same technology found in AirTag. In the past WWDC, those of Cupertino showed a function of watchOS 8 that will allow Apple watches to open doors.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about an Apple Watch makeover scheduled for this year. In May, leaker Jon Prosser suggested it could show off a new flat-edged design befitting the look of the iPhone 12, iPad Pro, and iPad Air. It will also apparently come in a green color option reminiscent of the AirPods Max.

Apple Watch Explorer Edition and Apple Watch SE 2

Likewise the report of Bloomberg provides an update on the rumored Apple Watch Explorer Edition. This ruggedized watch could offer the same functionality as Apple Watch but in an impact resistant rubber form factor, similar to Casio’s G-Shock line of watches. In March, Bloomberg suggested that this device could debut in 2021 or 2022. This latest article says that it is now more likely to launch until 2022.

Another likely novelty for 2022 is that there is a major update to the Apple Watch SE new generation. Apple introduced the Apple Watch SE in September 2020, this first-generation watch had the same physical design as the Apple Watch Series 4. However, inside it had a Series 5 processor. It also had the always-on altimeter found on the Apple Watch Series 6.