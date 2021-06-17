Following the WWDC’s WatchOS 7 reveal, Apple VP of Technology Kevin Lynch spoke about the evolution of Apple Health features. And how do you see the health monitoring potential of “Sensor Fusion” on more Apple devices like AirPods.

Apple vice president talks about Apple Health news

About a week after WWDC, Lynch spoke to TechCrunch about the course of the Apple Health platform, which initially began with the Apple Watch and fitness tracking.

“It has been amazing how much it has evolved over time. It actually started from the Apple Watch, where we were capturing heart rate data for calorimetry activity, and ring closure. [Actividad], and we needed a place to put the heart rate data. So we created the Health app as a place to store the data, ”Lynch said.

From there, the evolution of the Apple Health ecosystem was guided by users. Lynch said Apple noticed that users were taking their resting heart rate data to doctors, particularly if it was elevated heart rates. Apple began receiving letters stating that the Apple Watch helped a healthcare provider discover medical problems.

“We still get letters today about our work in space, which is amazing. But some of those early letters were pointing us to Wait, we could actually look for that ourselves in the background, ”Lynch.

From there, of course, Apple started introducing features like high and low heart rate alerts. It also began hiring more medical and medical researchers to help chart a new path for Apple Health.

That includes features recently announced at WWDC 21, including Walking Steadiness. This feature, Lynch said, evolved from fall detection. It is a useful and clinically validated metric, but unlike other health metrics, it is also much easier to improve.

“Some of these things can be more difficult to change. But with walking stability, there are exercises you can do to improve your walking stability. And so we incorporate them into the Health application. You can watch the videos and do the exercises and work to improve your stability before you fall, ”Lynch said.