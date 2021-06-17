Apple TV + will reduce its free trial to three months from …

If you are thinking of purchasing an Apple product, be it an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch, Hurry because the 1-year free trial on Apple TV + will change. Apple has been offering 1 year for several months and this will be reduced to 3 months from July 1.

Apple TV +, three months free subscription starting in July

While it is true that Apple has been kind and throughout this time (I include myself) it has benefited many users with a one-year subscription, which has been extended until this month. It continues and will continue to grow despite the fact that the competition is increasingly difficult. It has striking series such as Ted Lasso, The Morning Show and See. Well, since the official announcement, many users already knew that they could not miss the opportunity to have it, be it under a free or paid subscription.

An important strategy was the purchase of products for one year of Apple TV +. What can happen during 365 days? Of everything, same time in which Apple has added new content both in movies and series. What did not represent an initial advantage was having started with little content, although I reiterate that it has grown gradually over time. Now with a larger catalog they seek to reduce the free offer so that it is enough to see what could happen in the future, both with new devices and for the platform itself.

New seasons of series

The second seasons of two hit shows like Ted Lasso and The Morning Show are coming, the latter presented with great fanfare in the initial presentation of Apple TV +. Another series that has received a second season and has been accepted by critics is The Servant. Other shows like Defending Jacob are waiting to premiere a new season.

Remember, If you buy an Apple device, try to make it until June 30 to get a free subscription year to Apple TV +. Do you have a friend or family member who is about to buy an Apple device? Let him know about this news and share the link on our website.