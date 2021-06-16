Apple TV + officially arrives on all devices with Android TV

Apple TV + has been with us for a little over a year and seven months, which are those that have elapsed since that November 1, 2019, in which it premiered its first series. A time that has served those of Cupertino to extend their tentacles beyond their own borders. And it is that if something has characterized the streaming service of those of Cupertino, it is that it has not made them disgust to reach other devices and platforms. If Steve jobs raised his head!

And Apple TV + had already had a good portion of apps on different devices, such as video game consoles, HDMI dongles like Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, where it arrived a few months ago, or the Smart TVs of some brands such as Samsung, LG, etc. All together with the same AirPlay package, which is the wireless standard for Californians to share content between their iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Now comes to Android TV

The fact is that after a first attempt to reach Android, thanks to the possibility of watching their series and movies through a browser, Apple has decided to definitively launch the application that gives access to its platform of contents from Smart TVs with Android TV installation. A launch that has been made globally and that you already have available within the application store.

Apple TV + home screen. Manzana

This release not only affects televisions with this operating system installed, but any other device that carries it, such as the STB of Xiaomi or TCL, as well as the famous Chromecast (the new one) that allows the installation of apps. A whole catalog of alternatives that will make it easier for millions of users to decide to test what some of the fictions produced by Apple itself are like.

Of course, it must be said that, for now and until Apple allows it to do so in some way, the only way to contract the Apple TV + service is through a North American device. That is, with an iPhone, an iPad or a Mac at home that makes it easier for us to start paying those almost 5 euros that the monthly fee costs. With it we will have a catalog of series and films that is not very extensive, but of a high quality, and that is expanding little by little by means of new seasons of its most popular titles: Ted Lasso, Greyhound, For all Humanity, The Morning Show, Defend Jacob, See or Mythic Quest Feast of Crows.