Apple Silicon is reducing Intel’s market share

Intel will see a large decline in market share in 2022 as Apple moves further away from Intel processors to migrate to Apple Silicon, informs the portal Digitimes.

Apple Silicon is good for Apple but m alo for intel

It suggests that Intel will possibly lose about half of its orders from Apple this year, eventually abandoning all of its orders from Intel in the near future.

“Intel is expected to lose almost 50% of its orders from Apple in 2021 and will eventually get no new orders,” the report says. “Losing 10% of Apple’s market share and seeing AMD holding its own with another 10%, Intel’s share of the notebook market is likely to fall below 80% in 2023, sources noted.”

That leaves Intel as a hugely dominant player in this market, but it hurts the company nonetheless. Cupertino announced that it would move from Intel to processors Apple Silicon at last year’s Worldwide Developers Conference, and then sent the first M1 Macs in late 2020. For now, you can still buy Intel Macs from Apple, but the company is phasing out them.

Apple Silicon quickly replaces Intel processors in Mac

When Apple first showed its Mac M1, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi said that “We expect the transition to take about two years.”

While Apple and Intel haven’t had a public fight, the differences have definitely been exposed to the fullest. In a presentation at Computex 2021, Intel said its Windows laptops offer a “better gaming experience than 100% of Mac laptops. “

However, Mac with M1 technology continue to surprise critics as well as users. The MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini released last year garnered rave reviews. And the iMac redesigned from this year it also continues to cause a sensation. Federighi said that “the The M1’s performance gains even surprised Apple connoisseurs. ”

Meanwhile, many of the coolest features of macOS Monterey will not be available on Macs with Intel. This includes live text, portrait mode for FaceTime video calls, and other features coming later this year. The reason is because those new Mac features require the chip Apple M1.