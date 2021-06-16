Apple sells 33% more iPads in 2020 than the …

The global pandemic was bad for many industries. One sector he was very good at is the global tablet market, dominated by Apple iPad.

The iPad was the best seller in 2020

According to a new report from Counterpoint Research, Apple sold a third more iPads in 2020 than in 2019. In the first quarter of 2021, it expanded its share to a whopping 37% of the global tablet market, breaking the all-time sales record in Japan.

“Base iPad models accounted for 56% of total iPad shipments in Q1 2021”said senior analyst Liz Lee. “The iPad Air and iPad Pro series followed with 19% and 18% shares, respectively. With consumers constantly concerned about price and portability, the latest iPad 8 emerged as the best-selling model. Launched in October 2020, the iPad Air 4 ranked second on the bestseller list as it was a huge hit with consumers looking for cost-effectiveness and high specs. “

A boom time for tablets

Overall, the tablet market grew 19% in 2020. That’s impressive, though less than the growth the iPad experienced for the year. Apple’s strong growth in this area can be attributed in part to the pandemic. As the world worked and learned from home, tablets saw huge growth in sales as people bought dedicated devices to perform these tasks.

Counterpoint also suggests that big players like Manzana Y Samsung reaped the rewards from some smaller players exiting the tablet market, as well as Huawei lost market share due to the US sales ban.

It is worth noting that these figures do not reveal the impact on sales. of the new iPad Pro from Apple, which was announced on April 20, 2021. Its big selling point was the Apple M1 chip, making it the first iPad to not have an A-series processor.

However, not everything looks so optimistic for the following Q2 period (second quarter of the year). Analyst Liz Lee notes that, “Apple is currently grappling with supply chain constraints such as chip shortages and production issues related to the Liquid Retina XDR panel.” But while sales may decline in the second quarter, Counterpoint expects that “Shoot up” once again in the third trimester. After that, there’s Apple’s ever-important holiday quarter. There is no doubt that things are going very well for him iPad.