Apple publishes a list of devices that advises us not to carry close to the heart

In recent months Apple has had to face several controversies about the possibility that some of its devices are better not to carry them inside the typical shirt pockets that are almost always placed on our left side. Place where the heart is and where they could interfere with the normal functioning of devices installed in it. This is the case of defibrillators, pacemakers, etc. The fault of this small controversy is the new MagSafe charger that, to be fixed to the back of our iPhone 12, needs to have a whole series of magnets installed inside the phone itself, which can cause the odd shock if not we are attentive. Now, those of Cupertino, seeing that the ball is getting bigger and bigger, have decided to publish a list of devices that they manufacture and that carry magnets. They do not specify in what quantity, but they carry them. Emission of electromagnetic fields As Apple points out in its open support page for this case, it reminds us that “many consumer electronic devices contain magnets or components and radios that emit electromagnetic fields.” That is why in “under certain conditions, magnets and electromagnetic fields can interfere with medical devices.” This is the case, as we say, of “implanted pacemakers and defibrillators”, which may “contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when they are in close contact.” So from Cupertino they alert us that “to avoid possible interactions with this type of medical device, keep your Apple product at a safe distance from your medical device (15 cm. Or more than 30 if the device is charging wirelessly) “Although if we have doubts, it is best to consult a doctor to avoid greater evils. This is the list of Apple devices that have magnets: AirPods and its charging case AirPods and its wireless charging case AirPods Pro and its wireless charging case AirPods Max and its Smart Case Apple Watch and accessories Apple Watch straps with magnets Magnetic charging accessories for Apple WatchHomePodHomePod miniiPadiPad miniiPad AiriPad ProSmart Cover for iPadCase with Smart Keyboard for iPadMagic Keyboard for iPadAll iPhone 12MagSafeMac accessories and accessoriesMac miniMac ProMacBook AirMacbook ProiMacApple Pro Display XDRBeatsBeats FlexBeats XPowerBeats ProUrBeats3 In recent years, only the last year iPhone market has arrived, the last year has been released. they are crammed with magnets. The rest, it seems, do not have all these contraindications and appear to be somewhat safer.