Apple

Tech Giants

Tech News Apple Podcasts Subscriptions Make Their Official Debut

Subscriptions apple podcasts launched on Tuesday, allowing creators around the world to charge monthly subscriptions for their shows. Apple Podcasts service is here How do Apple Podcast subscriptions work? Apple podcast subscriptions Apple steps up its podcast efforts



Apple Podcasts service is here

When announced in the event Spring loaded Apple in April, the company announced the feature as a “Global marketplace for listeners to discover premium subscriptions offered by their favorite creators.”

Premium podcasts appear in the app Apple podcast, with the possibility of subscribing, in more than 170 countries and regions. And the new option gives podcasters a new way to cash in on the craze that Apple helped start.

“Listeners can’t get enough of their favorite podcasts and want an easy way to support the extraordinary creators who make them possible.”said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music Y Apple Beats, in a press release Tuesday. “Now, listeners can enjoy new content and additional benefits for thousands of new and popular podcasts, along with millions of free shows, with more arriving each week. Subscriptions to Apple Podcasts will help creators grow their businesses and continue to make podcasts an important source of information, entertainment, connection and inspiration for hundreds of millions of listeners around the world. “

For the launch, Apple lined up an impressive list of artists and major media outlets offering subscriber-only content. Big names include Dave Chappelle, Malcolm Gladwell, and media like CNN and Barstool Sports.

How do Apple Podcast subscriptions work?

Most podcasts using the new feature right now offer a free trial period. That allows listeners to test the subscription version for a few days before being asked to pay. Creators can use the subscription option to offer ad-free listening, early access to episodes, additional content, and file access.

“When listeners purchase a subscription to a show, they automatically follow it and the page is updated with a Subscriber Edition tag so they know they have access to the premium experience.”said Apple. “Listeners can discover channels for their favorite podcasts from each show page and through search, explore recommendations from the Listen Now and Browse tabs, and share channels using Messages, Mail, and other applications. As listeners subscribe to channels, the Listen tab expands with new rows that provide easy access to all content included in the channel and with your subscription. Listeners who subscribe to two or more channels will see a My Channels row on the Listen Now tab, where they can browse and follow all the programs offered. “

Podcast subscriptions were originally planned to launch in May. However, in an email to the creators, Apple delayed release until June 15 to guarantee the “Best experience for creators and listeners.” It’s unclear what caused the delay, but apparently Apple fixed the problem.

Apple Podcasts Channels it was also released on Tuesday. Channels allow podcasts to be grouped on dedicated pages, complete with custom branding.

Apple podcast subscriptions

The possibility of Apple’s paid podcasts is rumored by first time earlier this year. A couple of years prior to this, reports surfaced that they had kept conversations with podcast creators about buying the rights to your programs.

Therefore, many people expected a subscription to Podcasts + Everything that was similar to Apple Music. Instead, the new subscription podcasts more fit the App Store model by allowing creators to choose their own prices, then Apple collects its 30% commission.

Apple steps up its podcast efforts

It’s a cool concept. Those of Cupertino helped popularize podcasts before losing its dominant position. Now, with other companies like Spotify By making progress in this area, Apple is looking to beef up its podcast offerings.